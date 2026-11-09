As Podcasters Become Cultural Juggernauts, Brands Should Probably Tune In

As podcasters continue to sign deals with streamers like Netflix and Disney+ they are becoming valuable fashion talents for brands.

, the hosts paused their conversation to talk about each other’s ’fits.

“What is this kinda top? ” Skinner asks, to which Barone replies declaring it vintage Miu Miu. Skinner goes on to cosplay an OOTD video, running through his full outfit: society archive T-shirt “vintage, of course”, vintage Ralph Lauren Polo shorts, and flip flops by The Row.is not a fashion podcast with a capital-F, but this moment underscores why podcasts today — now largely streamed as videos — are becoming important platforms for fashion. Brands are starting to take note.

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Skinner regularly sits front row at Prada, and has shot campaigns or content for Tory Burch, J.Crew and Ralph Lauren. Barone has attended the Tory Burch show for the last three seasons. And on the podcast, their brand deals include workout label Tonal, hair brand K18, and Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road.. Apple and Spotify were once the primary podcasting platforms, but now major streamers including Netflix, Hulu, Tubi, and Disney+ are entering the space.

Roughly, either on streaming platforms or YouTube. Video helps podcasters grow their audience: in the age of clipping, many young people will discover new podcasters “Over the last three years, the definition of a podcast has changed entirely,” says Rebecca Steinberg, creator agent at United Talent Agency , who representswith Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, among others.

“The way audiences consume podcasts has shifted, and by extension, so has the way the industry defines and categorizes the format. ”With more podcasts signing streaming deals and launching video and live events, the medium is becoming more visual, driving its growth and creating an opportunity for fashion to tap in. But of course, there’s a balance to strike. As these beloved talents build major cultural resonance, it’s important they maintain the credibility and community they’ve cultivated.

The podcast ad read is the most traditional way for brands to tap into the market. And for the most beloved of podcasters, these reads, often featuring an in-joke or a tongue-in-cheek admission, can be compelling on their own. “Because people choose to consume podcasts , their recommendations carry more weight,” Steinberg says.

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“Podcast and creator audiences are incredibly sticky, and that trust creates a unique opportunity for brands to reach potential buyers. ”).

“It was previously a side door for talents while they worked on other projects. But now, podcasting is the main event. They’ve gone from being niche voices to audiences trust the most. ” A.J.

Leone is a UTA creators agent who’s worked in the podcast division for nine years. His client roster includes Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers .

“It’s clear to the audience that there is a true relationship there, and I think the customer can just feel it and see it, and that’s why they connect with the brand more organically,”Podcasters today are such prominent cultural figures that many of them are already being styled and photographed for events, Hurwitz says. “The audiences are so loyal and engaged in a way that translates to real purchasing power.

People with a podcast business like Benito, Mary Beth, Hannah Berner, Paige Desorbo, Tinx, you see all of them showing up at these fashion week events because fans truly want to see where they’re going, what they’re wearing, who they’re wearing, and how can they get their hands on it. ”The evolution of podcast video is “irrefutably big”, Stylus’s Corser says.

But the next avenue for growth, she shares, is IRL podcast recordings and events, presenting more brand activation opportunities.live tour last year, where they held IRL versions of the podcast across the US and Europe in sold-out venues. People turned up in T-shirts with in-jokes from the pod, Hurwitz says.

“Baronies” are also increasingly staging their own IRL events, having connected via Instagram fan accounts and group chats, presenting a hyper-engaged audience for brands to tap into via sponsorship. “People have chosen to go and see people that they think are friends, and then the assumption is these friends of mine will have chosen brands really carefully, so I’ll pay attention to them,” Corser says. “People want brands to help them get out of the house.

”There’s more and more brands that want to be part of that real-life podcast moment, says Leone. Podcaster Heather McMahan ofeven staged a live event on a cruise.

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“Her fans are willing not just to go on the road with her, but are willing to go on a boat and do a whole cruise with her,” he adds. “So it’s really the community that they build. ” Of course, the brands showing up on video or at live events need to align with the podcasters’ actual tastes.

“One of the things that we really focus on at WME is trying to super serve and ensure that we’re protective of the podcaster,” talent agent Hurwitz says. Whether it’s on the pod or off, “we never want to do anything with the brand that would jeopardize the incredible relationship and community that they’ve built with the audience. ”as an example of how to work with brands that fit.

“One ad was for Squarespace, which Mary Beth used to build her website,” she explains. “Another of the ads was for Nocd, so Benny spoke about the fact he was diagnosed with OCD. It’s about aligning partnerships with who they are as people. ” Alignment is “the biggest thing”, Steinberg concurs.

“Brands need to let podcasters talk about a product in their own voice, and trust that they know their audience best and what will be entertaining, informative and actually resonate. If a brand is overly prescriptive about the creative, it can be difficult because there’s going to be misalignment. Creators have a direct relationship with their audience, and they know what works.

” Live events allow brands to be part of a podcast community without interrupting the pod during an ad break.

“Meaningful alignment means going where the fans already gather outside the show itself, and adding something rather than inserting something,” Parmar says. “That might mean a live event built around the podcast’s community rather than its content, a physical product collaboration that only makes sense because of who the host is, or simply showing up to genuinely help solve a problem that community already has.

” Based on their growing cultural power, podcast talents are expanding their careers across different fields, presenting more opportunities as they grow. Yang (who was previously a regular onon Prime, which also features Barone and is currently filming season two. The podcast is a crucial platform for talents to build a closer community, boosting their external projects, Hurwitz says.

“Now, we can take a podcast business and build it into many other areas. Whether that is TV, is it a book? Is it a tour? Is it a venture deal?

Is it more brand deals? That’s really helped differentiate some of the podcasters we represent. ”writing and commissioning features across all verticals, with a focus on fashion industry moves, international fashion weeks, trends and consumer behaviour, alongside interviews with key designers, founders and executives. Lucy joined Condé Nast in 2017, as an intern at British Vogue, and ...