As North Korea and China literally build bridges, is Kim Jong Un ramping up to confront the U.S.?

As North Korea and China draw closer together, is Kim Jong Un ramping up for a confrontation with the U.S.?

He came to visit from Dalian, about 200 miles away, despite the temperature hovering just above freezing, to catch a glimpse of life inside China's heavily sanctioned, nuclear armed neighbor nation.

But the main attraction he came to see is the massive new bridge towering over Dandong, which now links the two countries.

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"The bridge is good, but it's only for trucks and cars, not for the trains," he complained. "But this is good for trade, and I do hope this means relations improve with North Korea. " At almost two miles long and four lanes across, the new Yalu River Bridge is a feat of engineering.

The Chinese side was finished 12 years ago, but North Korea only recently completed its section, with leaderNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un, alongside Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, takes part in the opening of the new Yalu River Bridge, Oct. 24, 2026. As CBS News visited the new river crossing, a large group of tourists arrived from Fujian province, more than 1,000 miles to the south, to pose for photos in front of the impressive piece of infrastructure.

"This will enhance the friendship between China and North Korea for sure, but we hope that North Korea will open up to the West," tour group leader Mr. Sun told CBS News. "North Korea was an isolated country, and this shows they're trying to join the world. " That may be a message China's government is keen to encourage, but the recent actions and rhetoric from the Kim regime in Pyongyang suggests otherwise.

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— the most concentrated series of such launches by Pyongyang since 2023. , widely viewed as his potential successor. Former U.S. State Department official Robert Carlin, who has half of a century of experience as a North Korea analyst,to take steps that will inevitably end in confrontation with the U.S. "It's part of a pattern of preparations to get ready for what he thinks he wants to do.

So he's testing new systems, and there's been a flurry of them. They can test in private — they do it all the time — so they want to make these visible for some reason," Carlin told CBS News.

"When you put that together with the pretty, the high-level statements with warnings and threats … we have to take seriously the possibility that KJU is preparing something, putting himself into position for the moment he thinks the winds are at his back, the situation is ripe for him to make some sort of move against U.S. assets in the region and against South Korea.

" President Trump has been pushing for a new meeting with Kim for months, citing what he considers his good personal rapport with the North Korean leader, and there has been speculation the two leaders could meet while Mr.He fueled that speculation himself Monday as he departed for Asia, saying it would be up to the Chinese hosts of the summit, but telling reporters when asked about a possible meeting:"Yes, we might have Kim Jong Un. " North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump and then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen inside the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, June 30, 2019, in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Mr. Trump met three times with Kim during his first term, including two historic summits aimed at getting the North Korean leader to agree to steps toward his nuclear-armed country denuclearizing, but the discussions went nowhere. Since then, Kim has only expanded his nuclear arsenal. South Korean intelligence agencies believe Pyongyang could now have as many as 120 nuclear warheads.

Kim has made it clear, meanwhile, that he will only agree to a new round of negotiations if the U.S. first and formally recognizes North Korea as a nuclear state. While longstanding international sanctions against his country over its nuclear weapons program remain in place, since the failed talks with Mr. Trump, Kim has projected a sense of being emboldened — of no longer leading a nation ubiquitously dismissed as an international pariah.

The relationship with China, while at times strained, has been a constant, and it has helped Kim push the image of North Korea as a global player, rather than a"hermit kingdom.

" In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping, center, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing, China, ahead of a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, Sept. 3, 2025. Since Vladimir Putin ordered the ongoing, full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago, Pyongyang has also proven a dependable ally to Russia.

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North Korea has sent a constant stream of munitions to replenish Moscow's depleted stocks, as well as thousands of soldiers to fight on the front lines. In return, Moscow has sent financial and technological assistance, helping North Korea further develop its nuclear weapons program. The city of Dandong is a symbol of the China-North Korea bond. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops marched across the original Yalu River bridge to fight alongside North Korean soldiers in the Korean War.

Almost 3 million Chinese soldiers were deployed to fight in that conflict between 1950 and 1953. The city was bombed by U.S. forces due to its strategic position on the vital North Korean supply line, and the old Yalu River Bridge was destroyed. Renamed"Broken Bridge," it became a war relic and tourist attraction in its own right.

In the center of Dandong, overlooking the old Broken Bridge and the nearby Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, a smaller piece of infrastructure that facilitates cross-border rail and one-lane road traffic with the North Korean city of Sinuiju, local businesses sell Korean outfits along with trinkets and souvenirs, cashing in on Chinese fascination with the neighbors. Grocery stores sell liquor in bottles that look like grenades, mortars and bullets, while hotels positioned along the river, facing North Korea, offer telescopes and binoculars in bedrooms for guests to peer across the Yalu into apartments and farmland on the far side.

On some sections of the river, North Korea is only about 1,000 feet away. People in Dandong, China, look out over the new Yalu River Bridge, which connects China and North Korea, Oct. 25, 2026. Using our own long lens, CBS News was able to see people in North Korean apartments at night. At first light, the North Korean side became a hive of activity as people headed out to the fields and greenhouses to work.

George, a 16-year-old student, said he was visiting Dandong because of his passion for Chinese and North Korean history.

"North Korea is trying to get better connections with China, and China is opening to Western countries more and more, and if those things continue to happen, maybe North Korea will be opening to Western countries the same as China," he said. Kim Jong Un, he said, is just"trying to tell the Western countries and the whole world that the DPRK is powerful enough to join the global stage right now.

" While in Dandong, CBS News visited a restaurant and met a North Korean waitress who said she had been living in China for a year — one of as many as 80,000 North Koreans living and working in the city, all of whom are strictly monitored and not permitted to assimilate with the local Chinese population. She told CBS News she missed home and hopes to return one day to North Korea, and she praised Kim Jong Un as a father to her country.