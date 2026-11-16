In 2024, crunchy mamas, anti-vaxxers, and conspiracy theorists joined forces to support RFK Jr. But post-blue wave, their uneasy coalition is on the verge of collapse.

, bringing his ragtag bunch of supporters—crunchy mamas, anti-vaxxers, and conspiracy theorists; testosterone bros, peptide enthusiasts, and people who put a “COEXIST” bumper sticker on their car in the 1990s—along for the ride.

But now that the blue wave or tsunami—pick your tortured water metaphor—has come to pass, the fractures“I think we are seeing a fracturing of the MAHA movement as those concerns start pulling people in different directions,” says, dean of the Bursky School of Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis. Groups that are interested in healthier food are not necessarily the same as groups opposed to vaccines, he points out; it’s not a sure thing that those groups will continue to find common cause.candidates lost certainly accelerated it.

Also read MAGA Is Scaring Away Republicans’ Most Loyal Voting Bloc

Earlier this year, Trump had to withdraw his nomination of MAHA darling Casey Means for surgeon general after hermade it impossible for Republicans to get enough votes to support her confirmation. In May, MAHA ally Marty Makary, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration,Three days after the midterms, Joe Rogan released a bomb-throwing, names-naming, two-plus-hour interview with Calley Means, in which the former Kennedy adviser used the word “demonic,” The big takeaway was that Susie Wiles seemed to have told Kennedy to go sit in a corner and play by himself.

All roads to Trump went through her office, and according to Means, she slow-walked, watered down, or outright quashed many MAHA priorities. According to Means, she did this primarily because of her and her family’s financial ties to lobbying on behalf of big business.an executive order to boost research on the use of psychedelics for treating mental health conditions. The new food pyramid instructs Americans to eateconomy?

) There have been other MAHA victories too: The administration made it easier for Americans to get a handful ofin support of regenerative farming. The administration requested changes to the labels on testosterone products in an effort to make the hormone easier to prescribe—good news for Pete Hegseth’s promise of aThe MAGA-MAHA mind meld provided plenty for the wellness bros, but precious little of what MAHA moms were expecting from their alliance with Trump.

Tiffany Cianci, a high-profile MAHA advocate who goes byIn an emailed statement, a spokesperson for HHS pushed back on this narrative, writing, in part, “HHS has delivered the most sweeping public health reforms in modern history…Across the federal government, the administration has transformed food and nutrition policy, invested more than $1 billion in regenerative agriculture and farm modernization, and taken action to address harmful chemical exposures. ” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers remarks during an event at HHS in August.

The event highlighted a series of 'landmark actions' to improve the nation's food. For the MAHA moms, there are two original sins of Trump 2.0. The first is the administration’s outright support for glyphosate, an herbicide that has been classified as aby a World Health Organization agency. The second is its failure to put out a definition of ultra-processed foods, which the movement sees as the first step toward curbing those foods, particularly in school lunches.

One was never released; Means alleged to Rogan that ultra-processed-food initiatives such as this were stymied by White House officials including Wiles, who he said told him, “I need sugar money. ”A White House official said on background that the definition for ultra-processed food remains a priority and is actively being worked on by relevant agencies.

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said that “the MAHA coalition has found a champion in President Trump…The administration has already secured extensive victories for the MAHA agenda, including overhauling the dietary guidelines for Americans, axing artificial ingredients in our food supply, and investing in regenerative farming. ” However, the Trump administration has arguably hindered research on ultra-processed foods in other ways.

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A leading scientist who was studying ultra-processed food’s link to diabetes and obesity tookthe reporting of some of his study results because the study didn’t prove the hypothesis of ultra-processed-food addiction as they had hoped it would. If he’s to be believed, one of our best hopes for understanding the health risks of ultra-processed foods exited due to the actions of MAHA officials.

, a registered dietitian and science communicator on social media. She counters that many of MAHA’s alleged priorities are aligned with the hopes of public health workers and nutritionists—yet the movement writ large has eroded trust in the very professionals who do that work.

“They really want fewer environmental toxins. If you want that, you need strong regulation on corporations,” she says.

“They voted in an administration that is“All of the things that the MAHA movement claimed to have wanted,” she adds, “this administration has legislated in the exact opposite direction. ” See, for instance, the glyphosate debacle. Instead of curbing the herbicide, something for which he’d long been an advocate, Kennedy gotproduction of the chemical under the bizarre guise of national security.

Then the administration supported Roundup weed killer manufacturer Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, in a case before the Supreme Court, which resulted in a decisionfrom state-level lawsuits brought by those who believed they’d been harmed by the glyphosate-containing product. . She thinks that the last nearly two years resulted in some positive change.

She also tells me that she’s become somewhatDespite it all, the HHS secretary continues to be deified by the vast majority of MAHA leaders, who don’t blame Kennedy for these setbacks. Cianci, however, blames just about everyone involved.

“What I see within MAHA right now is a fracturing into one very, very small sliver that loves the proximity to power and the fundraising. They unfortunately tied their hitch to the wrong horse, which is partisanship,” she says.

“And you have the rest of us that actually want our kids to be healthy. ” Supporters of the Make America Healthy Again movement are seen at a news conference on removing synthetic dyes from America's food supply, at the Health and Human Services Headquarters in Washington, DC, 2025. , a community health advocate and the leader of MAHA Ohio.

She comes by her skepticism of the pharmaceutical industry honestly, after growing up in Appalachian Ohio during the height of the opioid epidemic. She now runs a political consultancy in the state, which she says works with both parties.with epidemiologists from Yale to find out how the people of East Palestine, Ohio, were still being affected by toxic exposures after the 2023filled with hazardous materials.

Frost went to bat for the scientists, lending her local grassroots credibility to their study on water quality in the town.

“I think there is a broader anti-corporate movement in America that hasn’t really been given a home with either established party because both parties have their own pet corporate interests,” she tells me. After Kennedy’s ascent, she had hoped for a focus on the MAHA issues that enjoy broad support.

“Vaccines are not the most popular issue even for MAHA. Most people in MAHA would prefer for the majority of time to be spent talking about issues that are a little bit more unifying”—rather than something like Steak ’n Shake’s now usingin the wake of the midterms. Both Calley Means and Secretary Kennedy have celebrated the move.

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“Stephen Miller is the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration. It’s time to unleash the Kraken,” Kennedy But some MAHA moms are not so sure about the kraken. Cianci says that within MAHA, “people are very, very, very uncomfortable” with Miller.

“If you’re just going to do what you’ve been told to do and take it to the extreme—he’s like the human embodiment of the paper clip problem,” she says. Frost is similarly concerned about how things might go under Miller.

“I don’t expect that on environmental exposures, industrial contamination, a strong streak against corporate influence—I doubt we’re going to get those things,” she says. She is also dismayed by A person familiar with MAHA thinking who spoke on background counters that while it’s fair to say that Miller might be polarizing, he is also not beholden to corporate interests the way Wiles was, making him far less likely to block the scrutiny of pesticides and healthy food policies.

Cianci, Frost, and Hari all hope that MAHA will survive by focusing on policy over partisanship.

“I also believe MAHA’s future must be bipartisan,” Hari wrote in an email.as the next big issue on which MAHA can lead. And she hopes that the anti-corporate tilt she sees in MAHA will spread.

“We had aget elected to Congress this year that turned down all corporate PAC money. That is indicative of the MAHA movement. That is indicative of anti-corruption. And I think they’re going hand in glove.

”out of the food supply. She wants legislators to realize that “the way to hold their seat is to work across aisles on issues that their constituents care about. ”do not want data centers in their communities. The movement’s best hope for staying relevant is probably the MAHA moms, whose concerns about food and pollution were always the most broadly resonant parts of the MAHA platform—rather than a yen for peptides, beef tallow, or testosterone.

Most people want to be able to afford healthy food and effective health care. Trump’s rule has not made those things more accessible, with high cost of living,The challenge with a rebrand is that the connection to MAGA is right there in the name. But Trump’s presidency clearly has a shelf life, and MAHA wants to outlast him.

“If anyone has any ideas on how to change the name of a political movement,” Frost says, “let me know. ”with Penélope Cruz, Guitarricadelafuente, and Miguel Bernardeau Collects Honors “You can't plan the miracle,” director Javier Calvo told moderator Ricky Martin of the film’s success during a panel featuring director Javier Ambrossi, and stars Cruz, Guitarricadelafuente, and Bernardeau at the inaugural’s inaugural Screening Room on Friday, the filmmaker and John Malkovich, who stars in the film, both lauded the actor.

“He's like a kind of expert trainer at SeaWorld who can get the whales and the sharks and the dolphins to show things in exchange for a fish,” Malkovich said. ’s Screening Room at LACMA on Friday.

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