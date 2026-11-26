Despite losing Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions are in the thick of the playoff race again.

Since taking over as the Lions’ coach in 2021, leadership has been one of Dan Campbell’s greatest traits. It was always going to take an exemplary leader to turn around a historically bad franchise such as the Lions, and Campbell did just that, guiding them to more playoff wins in five years than the franchise experienced sincein 1958.

Thanks to Campbell’s work over his first four seasons, the Lions are now viewed as consistent playoff contenders, rather than a perennial laughing stock. Few accomplishments have been more impressive in recent NFL history than Campbell’s turnaround of the franchise, but this season has proved to be some of Campbell’s finest coaching as the Lions deal with significant adversity on their road back to the playoffs.

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The Lions missed the postseason last season after going 9–8 and 2–4 in their division. Through the first 11 weeks of the 2026 campaign, they are first in the NFC North at 8–2 , but they will have to make a run this without their two best defensive players, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell.after that he has gained full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body.