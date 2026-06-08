As Kimi Antonelli’s Streak Continues Can George Russell Get Back Into F1 Title Contention?

Another bad Sunday for the Englishman has left Kimi Antonelli well ahead in the WDC battle, as George Russell slips to third place behind no other than Lewis Hamilton.

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend could hardly have gone any better for Kimi Antonelli. In only his second F1 start in the principality, the Italian teenager took pole and put in a dominant performance to win the race, even overcoming the frustration of a red flag negating his lead and exposing him to the risk of a second standing start.

But while the youngster logged his fifth successive victory, it was another nightmare Sunday for his teammate, George Russell. The man who many observers expected to be the 2026 World Champion now has a huge job on his hands to get back into contention.

Just two weeks after retiring with a power unit issue while leading in Canada, he again logged no points in Monaco after a race in which everything seemed to conspire against him, just at the time when he needed a big score. Having qualified only sixth, Russell gained a spot from the early retirement of Max Verstappen, and another when he jumped Isack Hadjar at the pit stops.

Alas, like several other drivers, he was then handed a five-second penalty by the FIA for pitlanespeeding, to be served at his next stop. When a safety car came out in the closing laps, the race director then sent all thecars through the pit lane while Lance Stroll’s crashed car was being recovered at the final corner.

Some drivers took the opportunity to stop to change tires for the final part of the race, and there was some confusion as to whether Russell should or not. He chose to stop at the Mercedes pit, and in theory should then have served his five-second penalty before any work was done on his car.

However, having just serviced Antonelli, some of the crew members mistakenly started to change his tires instead of waiting, so the others joined in. He was sent back out, having not served the penalty.

"There was a lot of confusion last minute," said Russell. "I was meant to be staying on track, but then the FIA sent the cars through pit lane. I was asking the team, 'am I stopping for tires or not?

' I didn't get an answer, but I saw my set of tires there; everything just happened too quick, and I guess the mechanics didn't get the message that they had to leave the car for five seconds. Then I was on the radio saying I'm willing to serve the penalty the next lap, because I had a 20-second gap to Gasly behind me. But the rules say we didn't have the penalty correctly, and the punishment is a drive-through.

" Then a red flag led to a bunched-up field for a restart, so when Russell took his drive through, he tumbled down the order. He was eventually classified 12th after various penalties for others were taken into account. On a day when Antonelli won again, it was not what he needed. The gap between them is now 68 points, and Lewis Hamilton has snuck into second place.

"I'm beyond frustration now," Russell said after the flag. "I’m just struggling to comprehend how on earth the season is panning out the way it has done. The team told me there was nothing I did wrong with the speeding and the pit lane – a software issue, we don't know where from. A five-second penalty was not ideal, but not the end of the world.

And then obviously drive through for not serving it properly when I was in P3. So two weekends in a row, 40 points down the drain.

" Russell conceded that he could have done a better job in Monaco qualifying, as he struggled to get as much out of the car as his team mate. What’s frustrated him more is when circumstances that he can’t control have had a major impact. George Russell returns to the paddock following retirement while battling for the lead in last month’s Canadian Grand Prix.

"Yesterday was a bad day for me, and I accept that," he said. "But the result of the last two races… I wish I could take some responsibility for the car breaking down in Canada, or the penalties today. But it's been completely outside of my control, and that is an incredibly difficult pill to swallow.

I don't ever really believe in good luck or bad luck, but when I look at the season as a whole, leading the race in Canada, break down. I could have been on the podium today, zero points. Leading the race in Japan, and the safety car came out 10 seconds after my pit stop. There's not a lot, and the whole season could look totally different now.

" He admits he’s been frustrated that this run of misfortune has come just as he has finally got the winning package – one that he’s been waiting for since he joined Mercedes, and had to endure the team’s slump during the ground effect era of 2022 to 2025. "I'm in a very, very weird state of mind," he said.

"Because I've had very low moments in my career where I've maybe had a run of two bad races or three bad races on my own personal performance. I've never had a run of bad luck as such like this. It didn't happen when the car was a P7 car two years ago, or a P4/P3 car last year. Now I've got the car, it feels very painful.

But a long way to go. Still very much believe in myself. Still believe we're going to be fighting for race wins to the end of this year. There's no reason why we won't be continuing into next year, but right now it's tough.

" Regarding Antonelli’s stunning run of success, he added: "When I look at things objectively, things are balanced out a little bit more. I still think it'll be very, very close. And he's done doing an amazing job, but I think I'd have at least two more victories to my name.

" Instead, Antonelli has been piling on the successes, and he is starting to look like a serious contender to become the sport’s youngest World Champion. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff known as Antonelli’s greatest supporter, is also the man who gave Russell his break. He remains fully behind the Englishman.

"George is really good at analyzing and assessing the situation,” said Wolff. “We forget, in Montreal, he was on pole, he won the sprint race, he was leading the main Grand Prix. There was no discussion about a lack of speed. That was two weeks ago.

So we've got to stay with both feet on the ground, work through the data, see why this one was a difficult one, and Miami was a difficult one. But that is not a pattern that I have seen through the season.

""It's not a question of not knowing how to drive," said the Austrian. "It's about having a car underneath that you feel confident with, and that you can go fast, and that's a fact. Formula 1 is about physics and not mystics; you don't unlearn how to drive, and you don't become a miracle wonder driver. I'm not stressed at all for his performances, because we know he's one of the best. ”





RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kimi Antonelli Beats Max Verstappen and the Ferrari Drivers for His First Pole in MonacoThe 19-year-old secures his first pole for the Monaco Grand Prix in the most important qualifying session of the season.

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli wins delayed Monaco Grand Prix to extend his victory streak and F1 leadKimi Antonelli’s rise to the top of Formula 1 continued in bizarre circumstances as the 19-year-old Mercedes driver won a much-delayed Monaco Grand Prix

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli wins Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix after crashes and red flag dramaAntonelli’s victory gives him a commanding 66-point championship lead. Mercedes driver George Russell fell out of the points after his team failed to carry out a 5-second penalty.

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli Wins Monaco Grand Prix, Becomes Youngest Driver to Win ChampionshipKimi Antonelli dominated the Monaco Grand Prix, becoming the youngest driver to win the 72nd world championship edition of the sport's most fabled race. The Italian driver's performance was a masterclass, with him pitting cleanly and maintaining a significant lead throughout the race. He extended his lead to a half-minute by the time Lance Stroll hit the wall at Rascasse, prompting a safety car and a reshuffling of the running order.

Read more »