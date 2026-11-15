As Hollywood Battles AI, Pedro Pascal Says Making Behemoth! Filled Him with “a Tremendous Amount of Hope”

“People's natural resistance to the robot takeover is clear,” said writer-director Tony Gilroy during a panel at the inaugural Vanity Fair Screening Room at LACMA on Saturday.

, his first leading film role, is the “closest thing to me that I’ve ever done. ” And because of this, “the experience on set felt surreal in a sort of physically tangible way,” Pascal told the audience during a Q&A attells the story of Alex, a prodigal cellist who returns to Los Angeles and the world of Hollywood film scoring after decades performing symphonic work around the country.

“The mixing of my own life and this person's life, I've lived a very nomadic one. Don't ask me where home is. And so that felt like it was crossing personal lines for me in a way,” he continued during a post-screening discussion about the film, which featured Pascal and writer-director Tony Gilroy, moderated byBut according to Gilroy, their collaboration on the film almost didn't happen, thanks to an alleged missed connection at a,” recalled Gilroy.

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“There was this big Disney dinner so all the Star Wars people are there and was kind of busy and flighty. ”Gilroy continued: “He seemed like he was so hip that he didn't come to the dinner. I thought, 'Oh he's got such a great thing going on he's going to some better party; he's not going to a boring dinner.

'” As the audience laughed, Pascal was quick to set the record straight: “I cannot believe that you thought that I ditched that dinner. I was doing re-shoots of! ” he said.

“They flew me to Tokyo that night and flew me back and I was on a set. Can you believe this? ”Luckily, the moviemaking stars aligned and the pair was able to make their personal, moving film with Pascal serving as Gilroy's “exclamation point. He has all the sadness and all the covering that this character needs to have and the nomadic life.

”Pascal and Gilroy formed a genuine bond and are very comfortable making playful jabs at each other, keeping things light but also expressing their gratitude for being able to maketheir way, in Los Angeles, where the film and television industry has been struggling to regain a foothold. Despite the challenges, past and present, they are holding out hope for human-made storytelling to foster further human connection.

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“People's natural resistance to the robot takeover is clear,” said Gilroy when asked about the rise of AI. “I don't know what's going to happen. I really don't. The music scene out here is the coral reef of what's happened.

It's been dying out here for the last 15 years… It's grooving a little bit now. I think people want humans. I don't know what's going to come back, but this is this incredibly humanizing element of movies that's happened. Can it be replaced by AI?

Probably, quite shockingly, simply. There's probably an emotional amplitude knob on some f—ing algorithm, but this movie is organic. ”feeling optimistic.

“The experience of shooting this movie definitely injected me with a tremendous amount of hope,” he said. “We weren't making money on this movie. Nobody was. And you had the most expensive people involved in this film because of their talent and their experience.

So there was just this purity of love in the work from every single department, and that was incredibly contagious. And it was primarily locations, and so Los Angeles was just constantly revealing itself in all of these magical ways because we were so location-based.

I had shot a series in Colombia for three seasons, and I would argue that the primary character of that series,, was shooting it in the country of Colombia because there was only one way of capturing that energy and that physical story. And LA did that as well. And then it's so tender. I think the story is incredibly tender.

Would you ever expect it from this guy ? ”“There are other movies this year that I think in their own way, movies that I've seen this year that I love so much, that fight for humanity and the storytelling,” Pascal continued.

“So I think that there is a sort of pushback that could be really, really thrilling as far as is concerned, as far as politics is concerned. We want to be human beings and we want to be connected to one another and we want to tell each other's stories and witness each other's stories and we want to look after each other and all that shit. That's my hope.

”Gilroy had another suggestion: “Blow up the AI centers, man," he joked.

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“I don't mean to blow them up. I mean blow them up at the voting box. Go and vote and blow them up. Go see thedocumentary, man.

Go see that, watch the whole four hours. I'm pitching my movie , but watch that movie. ”. The invitation-only events are welcoming an audience from the worlds of film, fashion, culture, politics, media, and tech, much like the magazine itself.

’s Screening Room will arrive in New York, where screenings and events will take place at Cherry Lane Theatre from December 4–6.where she covers all things film, TV, and celebrity. She has nearly 20 years experience as an entertainment reporter and previously worked for PEOPLE Magazine, New York Magazine and Vulture, MTV News, Yahoo, and many others.

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