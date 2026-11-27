School leaders want Google to separate search from AI tools, but the company won’t do it.

Los Angeles school officials have disabled AI-generated summaries in Google searches on school-issued devices. The company has responded by threatening to restrict search. features and are considering dropping Google products entirely unless the company gives them a permanent AI workaround, pitting them against the tech giant whose Chromebook computers and learning tools are deeply embedded in America’s classrooms.

In a major step, Los Angeles school officials have quietly disabled AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overview, in Google searches on school-issued devices. The move makes Los Angeles Unified the largest district to sideline the company, which has said it will not separate its search product from AI tools for education.

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The LA district, which enrolls half a million students, has made no formal announcement, and the move caught parents and students by surprise, said Bridie Lee, a leader of Schools Beyond Screens LA, which has pushed for screen-time limits and tech oversight in the district. The group had several members who weighed in at a meeting of the Los Angeles school board’s A.I. committee on Friday, Nov. 13. By that Monday, AI Overview was gone.