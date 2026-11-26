For many people, Thanksgiving can feel like a competitive eating event. But for Kim Dillard Davis, one of millions of American adults who take prescribed weight loss medications known as GLP-1s, it is a day like any other.

Boxes for the medications Wegovy and Zepbound arranged for a photograph in California on May 8, 2025. The drugs reduce appetite, potentially altering holiday indulgence and social interactions around food.

WASHINGTON — For many people, Thanksgiving can feel like a competitive eating event. But for Kim Dillard Davis, one of millions of American adults who take prescribed weight loss medications known as GLP-1s, it is a day like any other. The 54-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina-based digital creator and wellness coach has lost around 80 pounds since 2023 using GLP-1s. Thanksgiving on a GLP-1 means she doesn't participate in the part of the holiday associated with indulgence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can't sit down and eat the amount of calories that I once could. I'll still be able to sample everything, but I just can't overdo it," said Dillard Davis, who said she plans to be on the drug for life so long as her insurance is covering it.