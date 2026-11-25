With data showing increased food insecurity in Alaska, homeless and housed residents turned out the Sunday before Thanksgiving for hot plates of beef stroganoff with egg noodles.

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If you’d like to help us continue expanding local news coverage and access to essential information, you can subscribe or make a tax-deductible donation to ADN. Lisa Whitters was hungry on Sunday, just days before Thanksgiving. To quiet her rumbling belly, Whitters joined a line of nearly 100 others outside Anchorage’s City Hall for a free meal of beef stroganoff, noodles, vegetables and fruit. Whitters lives on an extremely tight budget.

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“I’m here because I just rented an apartment. I get $1,800 in disability and my rent is $1,400,” she said. Whitters also receives $32 monthly from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also called food stamps. Whatever money remains has to cover her other living costs.

After losing a spouse, Whitters said she is learning how to budget and trying to get by. But it’s not easy, which is what made Sunday’s free, volunteer-led food distribution outside the municipal building a godsend.

“I appreciate this so much,” she said. “I’m extremely grateful. ” Sunday’s distribution was organized by Anchorage artist and community activist Duke Russell, who has dubbed his food events “Kitchen Co-op. ” Russell has a steady list of 40 to 50 people who regularly volunteer at City Hall and Lutheran Social Services, and enough interested others that he could probably set up a third location.

He estimates they feed upward of 400 to 500 people at weekly distributions on Wednesdays and Sundays. The distributions are part of wider efforts to address growing hunger among Alaskans, efforts that also include nonprofits, churches, food pantries, tribal organizations, government agencies and grassroots advocates. It’s a struggle to keep up. Grocery prices in the U.S. have jumped by about 33% since 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

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Recent events like the ongoing Iran war have also contributed to rising fuel prices, which in turn drives up the cost of food, particularly in places like Alaska where much of the state’s purchased food is imported. Rising food insecurity Whitters is far from alone in grappling with Alaska’s rapidly rising costs, whether it’s food, housing, energy, healthcare or transportation.

A recent report from the United Way of Anchorage found that more than one-third of Alaska households can’t afford the state’s cost of living. Cara Durr, chief executive of the Food Bank of Alaska, said her organization and its partners see a “steady increase in need” across the state for food.

“We’re kind of characterizing it as a time of elevated and sustained demand because it seems like year after year it’s increasing bit by bit,” Durr said in a phone interview Monday. She points to data from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of some 200 food banks nationwide, that shows rising food insecurity in Alaska. In 2024, 15.6% of Alaskans were food insecure, meaning they had limited or insecure access to sufficient food to meet their basic needs.

That’s an increase from 14.5% in 2023, and 12.8% in 2022. Back in 2020, the figure was 10.8%, according to Feeding America. Demand on food pantries started to spike during the pandemic when the nation experienced record-high job losses and food processing plant closures. Persistent inflation since then coupled with rising housing prices and other costs, as well as severe problems with Alaska’s SNAP program, have all contributed to what feels like an increasingly precarious food situation, Durr said.

It’s worsened by declining donations from individuals who are struggling with their own household budgets as well as evolving technology at grocery stores that makes leftover inventory less available for food pantry contributions, she said. Children, elderly, Black, Hispanic and Indigenous populations are particularly hard hit by food insecurity, especially in rural communities, according to research by the Food Bank of Alaska.

The University of Alaska Anchorage canceled its annual Fall Feast this year, citing changes in sponsorship support and rising food costs. The meal typically attracted about 1,200 people and cost about $8,000 to put on, said David Weaver, executive director of UAA Campus Services.

Within the last two to three years, the cost has more than doubled to $17,000 and the Union of Students of the University of Alaska, one of the main sponsors, decided it could no longer financially support the Fall Feast. UAA will find a corporate sponsor and is committed to having Fall Feast return in 2027, Weaver said. In the meantime, the university plans to provide a multi-course Thanksgiving meal to any student who remains at UAA over the holiday.

‘Everybody should be fed’ Food insecurity is one thing. But problems can quickly snowball when combined with a lack of housing, or unemployment, or untreated medical conditions due to being uninsured. Compared to some in Sunday’s food line, Whitters was fortunate since she has a place to live. Many others didn’t, according to interviews with participants and organizers.

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Raleigh Iyahuk, 54, is among those living on the streets of Anchorage. A shareholder of Bering Straits Native Corp. and Inalik Native Corp., Iyahuk grew up in Little Diomede, an island in the Bering Strait with a year-round population of about 80 people — most of them Inupiaq — whose diet revolves around marine mammals, blue crab, berries, seabirds and their wild eggs harvested from rocky cliffs.

Iyahuk said he came to Anchorage looking for a change of pace from the island’s isolated, subsistence lifestyle. But transitioning to city life has proven difficult. For the past 20 years, Iyahuk has lived outdoors in Alaska’s largest city. He’d like to return to Little Diomede, Iyahuk said.

But in the meantime, he showed up at City Hall on Sunday for warm socks and shoes, and the beef stroganoff and egg noodles prepared by John Bernitz, a retired public defender.

“I prepare it like I was making it for my own family,” Bernitz said as he busily prepared the distribution table and sorted out who was serving what before the line opened for guests. Judith Mack was standing at the ready. A chef by training who taught culinary classes at the University of Alaska Anchorage for 14 years, Mack said she used to distribute food in homeless camps before the city started abating them.

Now she volunteers outside City Hall because in her view, “everybody should be fed” and “good, healthy food” is her guiding principle. Breaking bread Although the Sunday food distribution went fairly smoothly, it wasn’t without incident. Some people threatened to fight each other. A woman who appeared intoxicated or mentally unstable screamed and tussled with a volunteer.

Another woman threw a cup of hot coffee on Luis Polanco, a volunteer working to keep the line moving and organized. Russell said he felt discouraged after the event wrapped up.

“It was a real vibe killer,” he said in an interview Monday morning. “I was really mad that Luis got hurt. ” Russell considered calling off the next Sunday’s distribution, but Bernitz had already purchased numerous turkeys for the upcoming meal. Russell said he’s now considering moving the distribution to another place that’s not as congested as a city street.

Ending the food giveaways because of fights or the threat of violence is not an option, in his view, because the need is too great. While Sunday’s event was a bit rocky because of some people’s behavior — which Russell attributes largely to hunger — food is a healing force that can produce solutions, the artist said.

“I think this tool of using food as a catalyst, as a conduit, to bring people together, to practice doing things together because I think the phones have isolated us to a degree that we have fallen out of practice, and it sounds old-timey, but that’s the whole idea about breaking bread and sort of getting back to more of an analog life,” Russell said. Kitchen Co-op events are held Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at Lutheran Social Services of Alaska.