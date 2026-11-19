The Trump administration has repeatedly called climate change a hoax. But across Alaska, warming is threatening infrastructure the military depends on.

Military engineering technician Roy Hessner leads a tour of the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory on June 15, 2026. A short drive north of Fairbanks, there's a place where a person can walk underground through tens of thousands of years of frozen history.

In some places, ancient bones, tusks and horns stick out from the walls. And it reeks like a cow pasture, from gasses produced byMilitary engineering technician Roy Hessner led the way through the chilly, dusty darkness. Hessner said the tunnels are also used for subterranean combat training and testing defense tech.

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"Ice is notoriously terrible for ground-penetrating radar," he said. "We've mapped out all the ice features. So, when a drone-based technology comes out that tries to penetrate that, we can match the results up to exactly what's in here.

" The Arctic Report Card, which has tracked these changes for two decades,said nearly half of Alaska's long-term permafrost monitoring sitesCarlos Martinez, with the Union of Concerned Scientists, says the consequences of defunding climate science will echo across the years. "I am hopeful that people are waking up and seeing the damage that has happened," he said. "Because, otherwise, it is going to put us at a disadvantage.

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"the military can't afford to look away, according to Caroline Baxter, a senior advisor at the Center for Climate and Security. "At the end of the day, the United States military is the preeminent planning organization on the planet," she said. "And, it turns out, climate change doesn't care if you believe in it. "But just a bit further south, warming is threatening infrastructure the military depends on.

Buildings, roads, runways – a lot of that sits on frozen ground. And when it thaws, Baxter said that"We have a lot of really important infrastructure in the Arctic that allows us to keep eyes over the poles," Baxter said,"In terms of nuclear command and control, in terms of just general control over various airspace.

" Baxter said some existing federal climate research will live on through the military – and though it's being done in the name of national security, it could also benefit civilians. Still, she said, it's a huge gap to close.

"The Department of Government Efficiency deciding to eliminate tons of positions in NOAA and NASA," Baxter said. "It's going to take not only a lot of money and effort, but a lot of time to rebuild that workforce. "