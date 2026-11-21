James Harden. His season has been as low as it can get, and it’s suddenly been turned up quite a few notches. A 51-point night against the Indiana Pacers on Fri

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Imageses | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect James Harden. His season has been as low as it can get, and it’s suddenly been turned up quite a few notches. The time when we are throwing pieces around about how he should consider coming off the bench seems so far away. Kenny Atkinson Offers Highest Praise for James Harden Asking any 10 people for their top-10 all-time NBA players list could yield 10 different answers.

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It’s the combination of the eras and the game’s storied history that makes things difficult. Ask Kenny Atkinson, however, and one player absolutely deserves a spot. Atkinson said in his postgame interview, when asked about James Harden’s 51-point night, that he is absolutely a top-10 player in NBA history. The 37-year-old is the fifth player to ever eclipse the 50-point mark at his age .

The exclusive list also features Jamal Crawford, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. That’s it.in NBA history along the way. As soon as the free-throw to put him in that club went through the basket, the Cavs broadcast was quick to get the graphic up to confirm that. The 26th time in his career, he’s been halfway to 100.

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One thing about Atkinson this season is that he has tried to sing all of his players’ praises. When Tyrese Proctor and Norchad Omier broke out, he didn’t downplay anything they did. The same for their talented rookie Meleek Thomas. Atkinson jokingly agreed with Cleveland reporters before Wednesday, Nov. 18’s game against the Grizzlies when asked about Jarrett Allen saying he would go for 60 at his charity event.

The rapport and belief he has in his guys are second to none in this league. It matters not who believes Harden is top-10 all time. Because his coach does, and that’s what inspires belief and continuity. In the two games leading up to Friday’s showdown with the Pacers, James Harden had amassed just 23 total points.

Nine against the Chicago Bulls, 14 against the Memphis Grizzlies. To more than double it in one nightIt certainly feels as if it came out of nowhere, but it’s at a welcome time. The first Cavalier to score both 40 and 50. Kenny Atkinson is backing his horse.

The team got Peyton Watson back and he started shooting the three-ball with comfort. Those two played well off of one another. Harden finished with 51-6-6, hitting 15 of 26 shots , and went 14-for-14 at the FT line. He wound up as a +22, but was as high as +30 in the contest.

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He even played the entire third quarter, something that is a rarity with this club. After the game, the 18-year-old vet called Kobe his "idol" and said he grew up watching him. Once again, whether he is a top-10 player doesn’t matter. Atkinson believes it, and that should keep the 37-year-old guard’s confidence up.

Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey. He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.