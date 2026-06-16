America First Field is now the practice home for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, so thousands showed up Monday to watch a free practice of the team at the home of Real Salt Lake.

SANDY, Utah — ﻿It’s roughly 5,800 miles from Utah to Bosnia and Herzegovina. But Utah is now the practice home for the Bosnian national team during their run at the FIFA World Cup , and many Bosnian Americans showed up Monday at a free practice of their beloved team at America First Field in Sandy, the home of Real Salt Lake.

It was much more than a routine soccer practice — it was a chance for Bosnian Americans, particularly those in and around Utah, to connect with one another. America First Field was awash in blue and gold Monday evening, the traditional Bosnian team colors. WATCH: For RSL's Sanabria, World Cup dream becomes reality with Uruguay As Bosnia's World Cup team trains in Utah, fans celebrate a connection to home Aida Bucan was among them.

Born in Bosnia, Bucan has now lived in Utah for more than three decades. Bucan said the crowd and the environment made her a little emotional.

“We are so excited! Our little country made it on the world stage and that’s so big! ” she said. Bucan was one of more than 7,000 people who RSVP’d for the free ticket to watch the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team practice.

Nerma Kaziz was also born in Bosnia but has called Utah home for decades. She said the pride and joy of Bosnian fans was evident everywhere you looked.

“This is the first time we haven’t gone back to Bosnia in the summer because Bosnia came to us. It is such a surreal experience," she said. There was traditional music and Bosnian food, including Bosnian sausage: a mixture of beef and lamb served on pita bread. Benjamin Jasarevic was another Utah Resident born in Bosnia.

He said it was a special evening.

“It’s incredible. I love seeing the community together," he said. Jasarevic and many others in attendance came to Utah from Bosnia as children. On Monday, he and others brought their own children to experience the camaraderie.

“You know, we love it here, we’ve all grown up here, like, my generation," Jasarevic said. "But you still feel those roots. Something calls back to you. ” Bucan also brought her children and said it was an unbelievable experience.

“Honestly it’s an out of body experience. It’s so awesome to have so many fans here, to have so many supporters that came from out of town to be here," she said.

"My heart is very full. Even though Utah is home, Bosnia is always home. ”





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