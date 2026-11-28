'Chances are you're not properly sanitizing them. It’s one of the most common places where bacteria live.'

Hi, I’m Hannah Loewentheil, and as a Senior Writer at BuzzFeed I write about all things lifestyle, especially parenting, travel, and food.

"Not regularly wiping off or sanitizing your earbuds, phone, and/or keys. Sure, they aren't body parts, but I think it counts for hygiene.

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" "Brushing your teeth too hard. You shouldn't be 'scrubbing' or putting pressure on the brush at all. Complications from brushing too hard include receding gums, gum diseases, and eventually tooth damage.