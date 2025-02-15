Aryan Brotherhood Leaders Found Guilty in Racketeering Trial

Three members of the Aryan Brotherhood, Kenneth Johnson, Francis Clement, and John Stinson, were convicted of racketeering, revealing a network of murder and criminal activity orchestrated from prison cells.

Three members of the Aryan Brotherhood were found guilty of racketeering Friday in a trial that exposed the chilling reality of organized crime operating from within the walls of California prisons. The federal jury in Fresno convicted Kenneth Johnson, 63, Francis Clement, 58, and John Stinson, 70, after a month-long trial that unfolded like a gripping crime drama.

Witnesses, a mix of admitted murderers, thieves, scammers, and shakedown artists, testified against the defendants in exchange for leniency in their own cases. They painted a picture of a ruthless organization that held sway over white inmates, wielding power over life and death.The prosecution argued that Johnson and Clement, already serving life sentences, acted as the organization's leaders, ordering murders and orchestrating criminal activity from their prison cells. They were found guilty of ordering the murders of Allan Roshanski and Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev, shot dead in Lomita on October 4, 2020. Clement was also convicted of ordering the murders of Michael Brizendine, James Yagle Jr., and Ronnie Ennis Jr., killed in Lancaster and Pomona between February 22, 2022, and March 8, 2022. Each murder, according to witnesses, stemmed from a perceived disrespect towards the Aryan Brotherhood or its rules. Roshanski, a convicted pimp, was accused of failing to share profits from a fraud scheme with Johnson and Clement. Magomedgadzhiev was caught in the crossfire as Roshanski's companion. Brizendine, according to witness testimony, was killed by James Field, who admitted to the act, claiming Brizendine had mishandled a robbery in Hollywood. Field also confessed to killing Yagle and Ennis after they allowed two hostages to escape in Bellflower.While the prosecution presented strong evidence against Johnson and Clement, Stinson's alleged involvement in the Aryan Brotherhood was more circumstantial. Prosecutors argued that Stinson's long-standing membership in the gang placed him in a position of power, allowing him to orchestrate crimes from the shadows. They presented testimony from a witness who claimed Stinson sat on the Aryan Brotherhood's three-man 'commission,' a body responsible for settling internal disputes and authorizing murders. However, the witness admitted this information came not from direct statements but from a series of implied understandings. Stinson's defense attorney, Kenneth Reed, questioned the credibility of the cooperating witnesses, arguing that they were motivated by self-preservation and willing to implicate anyone to secure lighter sentences. Stinson was also accused of obtaining fraudulent unemployment benefits while incarcerated but denied involvement in the scheme. The trial highlighted the insidious nature of organized crime, demonstrating how it can infiltrate and corrupt even the most secure institutions. The jury's verdict sends a strong message that those who operate within the confines of the law will be held accountable for their actions, no matter where they commit them





