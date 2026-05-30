Arvind’s New Ventures Strengthen Its Position in the UAE and UK

Arvind Limited announced the launch of Arvind Atelier, a wholly owned UAE subsidiary, and a new London Design Hub.

Last week, the conglomerate with businesses spanning textiles, apparel, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and omnichannel commerce announced the launch ofDesign Hub and Sharjah-based Arvind Atelier as a “complementary operating structure.

” The London hub will focus on customer engagement, trend insights and product development, while theArvind Atelier will operate in denim, casual wear, shirts, knits, sweaters, essentials and activewear. The company noted how the integrated sourcing platform allows brands to consolidate multiple product categories under a single strategic sourcing partner.

Arvind said the expansion improves its ability to serve global brands through a “regionally integrated operating model that combines customer-centric design, agile sourcing and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities” across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and the Americas.

“This expansion marks an important milestone in Arvind’s global growth journey,” said Punit Lalbhai, Arvind Limited vice chairman. “By bringing design, sourcing and execution closer to key international markets, we are enhancing our ability to deliver speed, flexibility, quality and responsible manufacturing solutions to global brands. ” Rakesh Chadha has been appointed managing director of Arvind Atelier. He brings more than three decades of experience in global apparel sourcing, supply chain management and international business development.

Chadha emphasized how the complementary platforms are designed to enable closer collaboration with customers and support faster, market-responsive product development. The company noted that the London hub also aligns with the anticipated implementation of the UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which is expected to strengthen bilateral trade opportunities for India’s textile and apparel sector. In fiscal year 2025, Arvind Limited’s garmenting division produced approximately 37 million pieces, while woven fabric volumes reached approximately 128 million meters.

Arvind is among the world’s leading denim manufacturers, with annual denim fabric capacity exceeding 110 million meters. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA World Cup ticket pricingNEW YORK (AP) — FIFA is under fresh scrutiny for sky-high World Cup ticket prices and sales tactics that fans say left them with worse deals than they wanted.

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani Announces a New Race in New York City—and Shares His Favorite Marathoning MomentWe interviewed the mayor of NYC about marathon training and what he enjoys most about running.

Read more »

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Filming in New York, Wilson Bethel's New Bullseye Costume RevealedThe Marvel Cinematic Universe is giving one of its most beloved characters a new costume in Daredevil: Born Again season 3. Wilson Bethel's new Bullseye costume has been revealed in the latest set photos from the show's filming in New York.

Read more »

Susan Boyle drops hint at new project with glamorous new look and 'new era' teaseSusan Boyle has dropped yet another hint that she is gearing up to announce a brand new project with her latest post - after showing off a glamorous new look and teasing the start of a 'new era'. The singer, 65, has been hailed as a national treasure ever since she delivered a history-making performance of I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Read more »