The race for Defensive Rookie of the Year is heating up in the Big Apple, with New York Giants Arvell Reese and New York Jets David Bailey topping the board. Re

Arvell Reese and David Bailey are trending up on Kalshi's Defensive Rookie of the Year market | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The race for Defensive Rookie of the Year is heating up in the Big Apple, with New York Giants Arvell Reese and New York Jets David Bailey topping the board.

Reese has the advantage on, when Reese took the lead and has held it since. The near 30% gap between them on Kalshi is the largest gap the two have seen all season. A $10 trade returns $7.61 on Reese and $25.22 on Bailey. Arvell Reese pulled away in the race with back-to-back strong performances.

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In Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he totaled 12 tackles , three sacks, and a forced fumble. He followed that up in Week 10 with 13 total tackles. For the season as a whole, he leads the NFL with 53 solo tackles and 81 total tackles. He’s averaging 7.3 tackles per game with a 65% solo tackle percentage.

He also has 4.5 sacks, five QB hits, four pass deflections, and an interception. His tackling is also evenly split: 37 against pass plays and 41 against the run. He’s also putting up elite usage, having played 99.4% of snaps this season. That includes eight of his nine games seeing 100% usage.

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David Bailey is about the only bright spot for the Jets this season. He has 45 total tackles this season with 26 solo. He’s top-10 in sacks with 7.5 and leads the NFL with five forced fumbles. He also has 12 QB hits, averages 4.9 tackles per game and 2.17 pressures and has 10 tackles for loss.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage.

He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.