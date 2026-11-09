Arvell Reese is becoming breathtaking symbol of Giants change

Those who watch the Giants closely know how good Arvell Reese has been. Now, everyone witnessed the rare and historic havoc he wrought on the overmatched Eagles.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants celebrated with linebacker Arvell Reese #52 of the New York Giants at the end of the fourth quarter.

He described his breathtaking hit — an assault, really — and admitted it was probably the hardest he’s ever nailed someone on a sack. Then he was asked to recount it again, adding in his thought process as he launched himself for the attack.

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“First, I’m like, ‘The back is gonna block me,’’’ Reese said. “Then I see him go away, I’m like, ‘OK. ’ Then, I see the QB still holding it, I’m like, ‘OK, he’s gonna keep holding it. ’ ’’ New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

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New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton during an NFL game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.