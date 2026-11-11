Arvell Reese Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors After Historic Game

Reese became the youngest player in NFL history with three sacks in a game, adding a forced fumble in the 19-11 win over Philadelphia.

Reese had himself a day last week in the Giants’ 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Ohio State star recorded a team-leading 12 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

At 21 years and 70 days of age, Reese, who is already in the discussion for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, became the youngest player in NFL history to register at least three sacks in a single game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Reese is also just the second Giants rookie since B.J.

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Hill on Dec. 2, 2018, vs. Chicago to register three sacks in a single game and is the first NFC rookie to accomplish the feat since James Houston did so on Jan. 1, 2023 with Detroit. He is also the only rookie to have a game with at least 10 tackles and three sacks since 1994, when tackles first became an official stat. Since then, only four players overall have achieved that stat line.

This season, Reese has 66 total tackles , eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This is Reese’s first-career Defensive Player of the Week award. He becomes the third Giants rookie linebacker to earn the honor, joining Devon Kennard and Kayvon Thibodeaux .

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Reese also becomes the fourth former Ohio State player, and second linebacker, to win a Defensive Player of the Week award as a rookie, joining Nick Bosa , Dre’Mont Jones , and Sonny Styles . Reese becomes the second member of the Giants defense to win POTW honors, joining cornerback Deonte Banks, who won the award in Week 4. Safety Jevon Holland was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

More recently, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was named Offensive Player of the Month for October. Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.