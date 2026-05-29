Artwork Honoring Victims of Palisades and Eaton Fires in Pacific Palisades, California

A miniature recreation of the historic Palisadian-Post office building, which housed the Palisadian-Post newspaper and a mix of local businesses, youth programs, and community services, is displayed as part of an artwork honoring victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires in Pacific Palisades, California. The artwork also includes a miniature recreation of Toppings yogurt shop, which became known for its oversized toppings bar, dark interior walls, and role as a popular gathering place for local children and families.

An artwork honoring victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires in Pacific Palisades , California, features miniature recreations of local landmarks and businesses. The artwork, which includes a restored 1977 Volkswagen Type 2 bus, a Malibu oceanfront dining destination, and a community recreation center, aims to preserve the memories of the victims and the impact of the fires on the community.

The artwork was created by Luca Dal Bello and features a range of miniature recreations, including a miniature recreation of Moonshadows restaurant, which became known for its oceanfront setting and sunset views overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The artwork also includes a miniature recreation of the Robert Bridges House, a wood-clad Brutalist residence designed and built by architect Robert Bridges in the 1980s. The house was known for its cantilevered structure overlooking Sunset Boulevard.

In addition to the miniature recreations, the artwork includes a guide to the project written by Dennis Miller, who built a crib with his children during the pandemic. The crib is included in the artwork as a personal and emotional connection to the project. The artwork also features a miniature recreation of the Palisades Recreation Center, which served as a community hub for sports, camps, public events, and youth programs.

The recreation center was developed in the mid-20th century and was a place where many people in the community came together. The artwork also includes a miniature recreation of Community United Methodist Church, which was established in 1948 and served as a place of worship, community gathering, and early childhood education. The church and preschool programs were an important part of the community and are included in the artwork as a way to preserve their memory.

The artwork also features a miniature recreation of the historic Palisadian-Post office building, which housed the Palisadian-Post newspaper and a mix of local businesses, youth programs, and community services. The building was destroyed in the 2025 Palisades Fire and is included in the artwork as a way to remember its importance to the community.

The artwork also includes a miniature recreation of Toppings yogurt shop, which became known for its oversized toppings bar, dark interior walls, and role as a popular gathering place for local children and families. The shop is included in the artwork as a way to preserve the memories of the victims and the impact of the fires on the community.

The artwork also features a miniature recreation of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, which was established in the mid-20th century and served as a spiritual, educational, and community center for generations of Pacific Palisades families. The church and its programs were an important part of the community and are included in the artwork as a way to preserve their memory.

The artwork aims to preserve the memories of the victims and the impact of the fires on the community and is a testament to the strength and resilience of the community





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