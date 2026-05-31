Artists Pull Out of D.C.'s Great American State Fair Over Trump-Linked Ties

Multiple musicians have canceled performances at the upcoming Great American State Fair in Washington D.C., citing concerns about the event's connections to former President Donald Trump and safety threats. Organizers insist the celebration of America's 250th birthday is nonpartisan, but the controversy underscores ongoing political fractures.

The Great American State Fair , a 16-day festival in Washington D.C. celebrating America's 250th birthday, has faced a series of high-profile cancellations as several musicians have withdrawn due to concerns over the event's political entanglements and safety issues.

Organizers, Freedom 250, describe the fair as a nonpartisan celebration, but its close ties to former President Donald Trump have prompted artists including Vince Gill, Martina McBride, and Michael Jackson's drummer Jonathan Moffett to pull out. Trump himself has suggested replacing the canceled acts with a Massive rally, criticizing the Kennedy Center as "broken" and vowing to withdraw from its renovation plans.

Event chair Virginia Friedland maintains the fair is solely about patriotism and unity, featuring military bands and state representations. Yet performer withdrawals, citing misleading presentation and threats, highlight deep divisions over the event's true nature





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Great American State Fair Freedom 250 Donald Trump Cancellations Politics Washington D.C. Celebration Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vanilla Ice defends Great American State Fair gig, tells critics music 'has no political rules'Vanilla Ice is ready to perform at the Great American State Fair's Freedom 250 concerts, vowing to bring back the '90s as other acts pull out.

Read more »

Trump to Speak at Opening of Great American State Fair, Proposes Rally Amid Artist WithdrawalsFormer President Donald Trump is set to deliver the opening address at the Great American State Fair on June 24 in Washington, D.C., marking the start of a multi-week celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The fair, organized by Freedom 250, will include exhibits, performances, and a Ferris wheel on the National Mall. After several scheduled artists withdrew, citing concerns over the event's political nature, Trump proposed holding an America is Back rally in place of the music acts, offering himself as the headline attraction.

Read more »

Trump set to headline 'Great American State Fair' after artists drop out over tiesAn upcoming celebration of America's 250th anniversary, called 'The Great American State Fair,' has faced challenges as several musical guests backed out due to its connections to President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Trump set to headline 'Great American State Fair' after artists drop out over tiesAn upcoming celebration of America's 250th anniversary, called 'The Great American State Fair,' has faced challenges as several musical guests backed out due to its connections to President Donald Trump.

Read more »