Artists Abandon Trump-Linked US 250th Anniversary Festival Amid Political Backlash

Multiple performers have withdrawn from a government-sponsored event commemorating America's 250th birthday after discovering President Donald Trump's central role in organizing the 'Great American State Fair.' The fallout highlights the deepening politicization of cultural life.

Artists scheduled to perform at a government-sponsored celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States next month are rapidly withdrawing after learning of President Donald Trump 's deep involvement in planning the event.

The festival, branded as the Great American State Fair and organized under the banner Freedom 250, had initially announced a lineup that included acts like Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, Poison vocalist Bret Michaels, and others. The announcement immediately drew widespread criticism, with media outlets like the Daily Beast and Spin highlighting the event's partisan overtones despite organizers' claims of non-partisanship. Within a little more than a day, three performers-representing a full third of the announced roster-had pulled out.

Young MC, best known for his 1989 hit "Bust a Move," stated he told his agents he would not perform, noting that artists were never informed about political involvement and that he hopes to participate in a future, non-political event in Washington, D.C. Morris Day and the Time, famous for their collaborations with Prince, denied ever being booked.

Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory, singer of "Gonna Make You Sweat," said he only learned of Trump's connection after booking and reacted strongly: "I don't fuck with Trump.

" Event organizers have emphasized that Freedom 250 is technically an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, but coordination is handled by a White House Task Force created by Trump and promotion has been relentless on official White House channels. The exodus threatens the festival's credibility and underscores how even cultural events have become entangled in contemporary political polarization, with many artists unwilling to be associated with a celebration perceived as a personal project of the former and current president





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Freedom 250 Great American State Fair Artist Boycott Political Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As Trump Dismantles the White House, U.S. to Celebrate 250th Birthday With Concert at National MallAs Trump continues to dismantle the White House, a massive bash is set to take place at the National Mall to mark the U.S.' 250th birthday.

Read more »

Artists bail on D.C. bash for America’s 250th birthday after being listed on the lineupMorris Day and The Time and Young MC said they would not be performing during a 16-day stretch of festivities on the National Mall in D.C. starting in late June.

Read more »

See which legacy acts just bailed on Trump-backed Freedom250 concertArtists deny involvement in Trump-backed America 250 lineup, raising doubts about event roster.

Read more »

3 Artists Already Bailed On Trump's 'Great American State Fair' Before It Even BeganOnly seven remain...

Read more »