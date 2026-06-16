Artistic Milliners Advances Plant-Based Stretch and Next-Gen Dyeing

Artistic Milliners is taking “technological leaps” in fiber, dyeing and finishing for Fall/Winter 2027-2028.

A partnership Yulex, the producer of 100 percent bio-based natural rubber textile fibers, is one example of how the mill is challenging conventional ingredients and processes for the season.

The mill is addressing traditional stretch denim’s reliance onSpeed, Verticality and Co-Creation: Inside Artistic Milliners' Western Hemisphere Ecosystem For denim applications, the natural rubber filaments act as a direct, high-performance replacement for traditional petroleum-based ones.

“This allows us to deliver premium performance, incredible durability, and superior stretch while dramatically improving our sustainability metrics and reducing our reliance on synthetic input,” the mill stated. AM said replacing standard petroleum-based elastomers with a premium plant-based alternative is a massive step forward for the future of responsible performance denim.

“Our natural rubber-based fibers provide superior durability and resilience, maintaining high elongation and a powerful ‘snap-back’ that resists damage from oils and sweat. It’s a high-performance solution that proves we can achieve exceptional stretch and recovery while driving the industry forward,” the mill stated. technology has now evolved to encompass a full color gamut, allowing the mill to push sustainable coloration further than ever.

With Dolce Vita, the mill delivers economic and sustainability value with a technology that achieves “maximum visual and textural impact using the absolute minimum of resources and chemistry. ” Additionally, the crisp tones of Dolce Vita give brands a highly commercial way to expand and refresh their most popular, existing platforms without having to reinvent the wheel.

The mill describes Code Oxide as “a next-generation approach to denim coloration that moves beyond traditional boundaries while keeping our environmental footprint exceptionally low. ” The advanced zero-indigo concept utilizes a proprietary dyeing architecture that AM says allows for “incredibly intricate, customizable wash effects downstream, giving brands a completely new way to approach surface tone without traditional indigo. ” “Together, these collections provide a comprehensive toolkit for brands to innovate while maintaining the familiarity of their core silhouettes,” AM stated.

Familiarity is the key word. AM said the industry finds comfort in familiarity, particularly as brands look for “sure shot” collections that offer a high degree of reliability. Collections like Velvet Haze, which delivers plush softness for fluid silhouettes, fits the bill. Playful Paradox caters to the growing demand for expressive denim and Wabi Sabi allows brands to revisit the early 2000s premium denim era through a modern lens.

“Consumers are gravitating toward proven silhouettes and trusted textures, but there is a clear demand for playful variation to keep those classics feeling fresh. For us, that means offering brands they know will perform, fit beautifully, and sell reliably,” AM stated.

“However, that doesn’t mean safe or boring. It’s about taking those familiar, trusted silhouettes and injecting them with advanced, hidden innovations—like a plant-based stretch filament or a sophisticated new tactile coating. Reliability paired with true innovation is the winning formula for the season. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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