Artistic Entertainment Services Floats Begin Journey to Pasadena for 2027 Rose Parade

Six floats built by Artistic Entertainment Services traveled from Azusa to Pasadena on November 5, 2026, to begin final preparations for the 2027 Rose Parade debut.

Artistic Entertainment Services initiated the final phase of float preparation for the 2027 Rose Parade with a significant logistical operation on Thursday night, November 5, 2026. Six of the eleven floats constructed by the company departed from their facility in Azusa, beginning a multi-hour caravan toward Pasadena to secure their positions for the upcoming holiday season festivities.

The Caravan Route to Pasadena

The procession commenced on Aspan Avenue in Azusa, where the massive structures were carefully loaded onto towing vehicles for the journey to Irwindale. From the builder location, the convoy moved onto Irwindale Avenue in Irwindale, navigating through the streets of the San Gabriel Valley with precision. The floats were then transported past L.A.-area commuters, marking a public sighting of the designs before they received their signature floral decorations.

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The caravan traveled along a specific, pre-planned route that connected several major thoroughfares to ensure safe passage for the wide vehicles. The path extended from Azusa to Irwindale, then proceeded onto Arrow Highway. From there, the convoy transitioned onto Temple City Boulevard and continued along Huntington Drive before finally arriving on Orange Grove Boulevard. The journey concluded with a turn onto Rosemont Avenue, leading directly to the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

This movement represented a critical milestone in the timeline for the 2027 Rose Parade. The floats are scheduled to make their official daytime debut on January 1. During this transit phase, the structures travel without their petals, allowing for the initial transportation of the wooden and metal frameworks before the delicate and time-consuming process of applying fresh roses begins.

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Floats and Sponsors Featured

Artistic Entertainment Services confirmed that six specific floats were part of this initial transport group. The lineup included the Kindness Is Free float, the OneLegacy Donate Life float, and the Visit Mississippi float. These designs were among the first to be moved from the builder site to the final destination, offering a sneak peek of the upcoming year's themes to local observers.

Corporate and municipal partners were also represented in the caravan. The UPS Store float and the Princess Cruises float joined the procession, demonstrating the commercial breadth of the parade entries. The City of Santa Monica float was also included in the group, highlighting the geographic diversity of the participants preparing for the Pasadena event.

The transport required careful coordination due to the size of the structures. For instance, components of the City of Santa Monica float, including signage, had to be adjusted or lowered to navigate under utility lines along the route. This attention to logistical detail ensured that the intricate designs remained undamaged during the hours-long trek from Azusa to Pasadena.

Preparation and Next Steps at Rosemont Pavilion

Upon arrival at Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, the floats will remain stationary while crews prepare them for decoration. The facility serves as the central hub where the wooden skeletons are transformed into vibrant floral displays. The next major phase involves the application of roses and other botanical materials, which will cover the structures entirely before the public viewing.

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While these six floats moved on November 5, 2026, Artistic Entertainment Services noted that five additional floats built by the company are yet to be transported. The company will continue to move these remaining entries as they complete their structural construction in Azusa. This staggered approach allows for a continuous workflow of building, transporting, and decorating the entries.

The arrival of these floats marks the beginning of the intensive decoration period. Once all entries are secured at Rosemont Pavilion, the focus will shift entirely to the floral artistry that defines the Rose Parade. The completed floats will then be positioned along the route for the official parade on January 1, revealing the full vision of sponsors and communities to millions of viewers.