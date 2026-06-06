Artist of the Week: Thomas Veli, Seattle-based pop, rap, and R&B artist

Thomas Veli's debut EP, 'POPSTAR,' is out now.

is a Seattle-based pop, rap, and R&B artist and first-generation Vietnamese-Chinese artist. He blends cinematic sound, emotional storytelling, and popstar ambition. Veli's debut EP,Veli: I started writing raps around 14 years old, during my freshman year of high school.

Back then, it was more of a remix-and-cover era for me. There weren't many beats on YouTube yet, so if there was a song I liked, I would write my own verse to it and make my own version. That was really how I started learning flow, rhythm, and how to make a song feel like mine.

I did not really start making original music until I was around 18, when I began finding beats on YouTube and building songs from scratch. That was when things started opening up more creatively, and I began taking songwriting more seriously as my own craft. My first real performance was on Aug. 15, 2014, when I got the opportunity to perform at The Live Room in Sumner.

Then, about a month later, on Sept. 20, 2014, I performed at Neumos opening for Lil Crazed. Those were big moments for me because they made everything feel real. Music was no longer just something I did in private or school talent shows. It was something I could bring to a stage, to a crowd, and to an actual room full of people.

So while I've been writing for about 15 years now, I really feel like I've gone through different phases as an artist: remixing, experimenting, finding my original voice, and now building a fuller world around the music. My process usually starts with the beat. The beat has to connect with me almost immediately, within the first few seconds. If I do not feel something right away, it is hard for me to force it.

Once I hear a beat that hits, I start finding the melody. A lot of that happens through freestyling and just vibing with the beat until I find the right flow. Earlier on, I used to write lyrics more line by line while listening to the beat. Now I lean more into freestyling because it helps me capture melody, instinct, and emotion in a more natural way.

From there, I go back, listen closely, decipher what I said, turn it into actual lyrics, and piece the song together. Usually, the title connects back to the chorus because the chorus is what holds the emotional center of the song for me. At the same time, I'm almost always thinking visually, too.

While I'm making the song, I'm already imagining how it would look in a music video, what the world of the song feels like, or how it would translate live onstage. So for me, the process is never just about making the audio. It's the beat, melody, words, performance, visuals, and identity all moving together. Where does your inspiration come from?

What artists have influenced you? My inspiration comes from a lot of places: real life, relationships, family, friends, insecurity, self-doubt, confidence, ambition, and wanting to become the version of yourself you already see in your head before anyone else does. Outside of music, I'm inspired by superhero movies like Batman and Spider-Man, romantic movies and TV shows, pop culture, fashion, and Seattle itself.

I grew up going to church in Chinatown, Seattle, taking the Metro bus through downtown as a teenager, and exploring the city on my own. Once I got my driver's license, I would go into Seattle any chance I got, especially to places like Kerry Park, Alki Beach, and Gas Works Park, just to look at the skyline. Seattle summers have a special feeling, too.

People are outside, the energy changes, the water looks different, and the whole city feels more alive. I love being around the water, but I also love the nature side of Seattle, too, seeing the mountains in the background. That mix of city, culture, nature, and atmosphere definitely inspires me. Musically, some of my biggest influences are Travis Scott, Drake, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Charli XCX, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, and Childish Gambino.

As a teenager, I also spent a lot of time on the internet and YouTube, and that is how I discovered Asian and Asian American artists like Timothy DeLaGhetto, RUSSELL! , Dumbfoundead, Lil Crazed, and others. They inspired me because they showed me that Asians could be music artists, too. They had the same confidence and swagger I admired in the artists I grew up watching on MTV and BET, and that helped expand what felt possible for me.

My music blends pop, hip-hop, rap, and R&B, with some hyperpop influence too. If I had to put it simply, I want my music to sound like a popstar with hip-hop, rap, and R&B influences. I want it to feel cinematic, melodic, emotional, confident, and performance-ready all at once. I write about ambition, love, freedom, self-belief, reflection, nostalgia, confidence, and trying to become who you know you're meant to be.

Some of my songs are more vulnerable and introspective. Others are more high-energy and made to hype people up. I like that contrast because that feels honest to who I am. There are parts of me that are reflective and emotional, and there are also parts of me that are bold, hungry, and ready to light up a room.

If someone heard three of my songs, I'd want them to think, "He sounds like a popstar," but also, "There's real feeling in this.

" That balance matters to me.is one of the most special songs I've written. That record came from a real place of not feeling good enough, carrying trauma, navigating mental health, and still trying to keep moving forward. It holds a lot of weight for me emotionally because it reflects that inner battle between doubt and discipline. The message of the song is that even when life gets heavy, messy, or discouraging, you still have to lock in.

You still have to focus, push through, and keep reaching toward your goals. That's something I've had to tell myself over and over in my own life, so the song feels very real to me.on my debut EP is the runner-up for me because it's one of my more reflective and personable records, butA lot of my music has been shaped by tension. Tension between who I was and who I wanted to become.

Tension between creative ambition and real life. Tension between cultural identity and not always feeling like I fit neatly anywhere. Growing up in a more traditional immigrant household, music, especially rap, did not always feel understood or encouraged. It did not seem stable, realistic, or respectable in the way other paths did.

That created tension at home, especially when I was younger and still trying to figure myself out. At the same time, I was teaching myself everything, so there was also this pressure of having no clear blueprint and having to trust my own instinct anyway. I also grew up carrying a lot of insecurity and self-doubt. Not smart enough, not talented enough, not cool enough, not American enough, not Vietnamese enough, not Chinese enough.

That feeling of being in-between and not fully belonging shaped me a lot, and I think that emotional tension still shows up in the music today. Then there's the adult side of it, too. At a certain point, I had to put music to the side and focus on school, earning my bachelor's and master's degrees, and building a full-time career.

Balancing that with responsibilities, real life, and still trying to build something meaningful as an artist has shaped my music just as much. It has made me more intentional. It has also made the dream feel more earned. If we want to hear more of your work, where should we look?

What about upcoming shows? You can find my music on all streaming platforms under Thomas Veli, and the best place to keep up with everything I'm building is, where I've been documenting more of the journey behind the music, performances, visuals, and rollout into this next chapter. I've also recently performed at Fremont Abbey Arts Center and Tet in Seattle this past February, which were both meaningful experiences for me as a live performer.

I hadn't performed since 2021, so it felt great to be back on stage again with a more polished sound and identity. What is next for you? Anything you're working on right now that you're really excited about? , which dropped on June 5.

I've been making music for the past 15 years, and this project feels like the accumulation of everything I've been learning, building, and becoming as an artist. It feels like the clearest version of my sound, my message, and my identity so far.era in a bigger way through visuals, performances, content, and live experiences. I'm at a point where I do not just want to release songs. I want people to feel like they are stepping into a full world.

So what's next is really more of everything: the EP, the release event, stronger visuals, more live performances, more storytelling, and continuing to build something that feels bigger than just one drop. Usually black coffee, hot, or an iced Americano. If I'm in the mood for something sweeter, I'll go for a soy chai latte with vanilla syrup. I also like Starbucks' seasonal iced lavender cream matcha.

About 'Artist of the Week': This city is packed with artists we love to feature weekly on Seattle Refined! If you have a local artist in mind that you would like to see featured, let us know at. And if you're wondering just what constitutes art, that's the beauty of it; it's up to you!

See all of our past Artists of the Week in ourBellevue Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of a Lakemont neighborhood home on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering. An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Puyallup after police responded to what officials described as a domestic violence incident on Friday. Some historic "memorabilia" was discovered at a house undergoing renovations in Tacoma on Wednesday.

Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched to aResidents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.





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