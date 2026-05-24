Artist Chris Polentz's Special Design Appointment for 2026 Coin Marks 250th Anniversary

Polentz was chosen to design the 2026 official proof and collectible coin of the Declaration of Independence, marking the United States' 250th anniversary. His design process involved traditional drawing methods and eventually going digital.

Artist Chris Polentz, who has been teaching art courses for nearly 40 years and working as a freelance illustrator, was chosen to design the 2026 Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Coin – Declaration of Independence.

He initially thought he was the recipient of a phishing scam when he received the acceptance email for the Artististic Infusion Program. Polentz, along with other artists from across the country, was part of a team that created designs for the 2026 Declaration of Independence Coin, intended to mark the country's 250th anniversary.

Polentz worked on three designs for the U.S. Mint over two and a half years, with two designs featured on the front and reverse sides of the 2025 Liberty coins and one design featured on the front of the 2026 Declaration of Independence Coin. The swirling eagle on the reverse side of the Declaration of Independence Coin was a theme Polentz decided on spontaneously, aiming for a powerful and modern design





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