Artist Anicka Yi Explores Interconnectedness of Humanity and Microbes

Artist Anicka Yi has created columns bursting with mercurial microbial life at Storm King Art Center. The columns are in hues of acid green and coffee and will only be displayed through the sculpture park's summer and fall season. Yi's exploration into the interconnectedness of humanity, flora, fauna and microbes is often multi-sensory. She has conjured a scene of ephemerality in her Storm King installation

In New York's Hudson Valley, artist Anicka Yi has created columns bursting with mercurial microbial life , arranged like an archaeological dig at Storm King Art Center .

The columns are in hues of acid green and coffee and will only be displayed through the sculpture park's summer and fall season. The structures sit in a shallow pond at the center of excavated earth, like a ruined archaeological discovery from long ago. Yi's exploration into the interconnectedness of humanity, flora, fauna and microbes is often multi-sensory. She has conjured a scene of ephemerality in her Storm King installation





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Anicka Yi Storm King Art Center Microbial Life Interconnectedness Humanity Flora Fauna Ephemerality

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