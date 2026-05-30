Artist Anicka Yi Explores Interconnectedness of Humanity and Microbes

Artist Anicka Yi has created columns bursting with mercurial microbial life at Storm King Art Center. The columns are in hues of acid green and coffee and will only be displayed through the sculpture park's summer and fall season. Yi's exploration into the interconnectedness of humanity, flora, fauna and microbes is often multi-sensory. She has conjured a scene of ephemerality in her Storm King installation
In New York's Hudson Valley, artist Anicka Yi has created columns bursting with mercurial microbial life , arranged like an archaeological dig at Storm King Art Center .
The columns are in hues of acid green and coffee and will only be displayed through the sculpture park's summer and fall season. The structures sit in a shallow pond at the center of excavated earth, like a ruined archaeological discovery from long ago. Yi's exploration into the interconnectedness of humanity, flora, fauna and microbes is often multi-sensory. She has conjured a scene of ephemerality in her Storm King installation
Anicka Yi Storm King Art Center Microbial Life Interconnectedness Humanity Flora Fauna Ephemerality
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
A Hunger ArtistLearning to let go of disordered eating
Read more »
Great American State Fair Faces Artist Withdrawals Over Political Ties Amid 250th Celebration PlansMultiple musicians have withdrawn from the upcoming Great American State Fair in Washington D.C., citing concerns over the event's political associations despite organizers' claims of non-partisanship.
Read more »
Artist Firelei Báez Wants You to Think BiggerThe multimedia phenomenon questions art history’s past and present
Read more »
Larry W. King, ex-husband of tennis icon Billie Jean King, dead at 81He was 81.
Read more »