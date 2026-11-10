Arti Dhir Ordered to Repay £808k for £700m Cocaine Ring

British drug baron Arti Dhir receives a modest confiscation order despite her role in a massive £700 million cocaine trafficking operation alongside husband Kaval Raijada.

Arti Dhir has been ordered to pay back only £808,000 after being convicted of participating in a massive £700 million cocaine smuggling ring with her husband, Kaval Raijada. The couple was sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2024 for their roles in one of the largest drug trafficking cases in British history.

Confiscation Order Details and Timeline

Southwark Crown Court ruled that Dhir must pay £808,627.81 within three months or face an additional seven years in prison. This amount stands in stark contrast to the total gains attributed to the pair, which the National Crime Agency calculated at £743,399,708.83. Judge Usha Karu presided over the confiscation hearing, emphasizing the legal limits of asset recovery in such complex cases.

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While Raijada's confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act remains pending, Dhir's specific penalty highlights the disparity between the criminal enterprise's scale and the recovered assets. The couple had previously escaped extradition to India on murder charges before facing justice in the United Kingdom.

Criminal Mechanism and Shipping Operations

The trafficking network operated by Dhir and Raijada utilized a sophisticated supply chain involving commercial aviation. They established a fake company that employed commercial planes to transport cocaine globally, hiding the contraband in metal toolboxes.

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One single consignment intercepted by authorities contained over half a ton of cocaine. When sold on the Australian street market, this specific batch held an estimated value of £57 million. The couple specifically targeted Australia because the drug fetches up to three times the price compared to the United Kingdom.

To manage the illicit profits, the pair created a carwash styled after the television series Breaking Bad. This business served as a front for laundering money, allowing them to integrate illegal proceeds into the legitimate economy without immediate detection by financial regulators.

Hiding Assets and Financial Logistics

Investigations revealed that the couple moved £3 million in cash using boxes and suitcases, storing them across various locations in London. They also concealed seven gold-plated bullion bars inside a punchbag at their London flat, demonstrating extreme lengths to hide valuable assets from law enforcement.

Authorities discovered hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash deposited into multiple bank accounts. Additionally, £522,900 was used to purchase a house in west London, further complicating the trail of illicit funds. Photos from the raid showed significant amounts of £50 notes hidden in bedside tables and other concealed areas of their home.

The NCA also found £3 million in cash and silver bars located within a safety deposit box. These findings underscored the sheer volume of physical currency generated by their illegal dealings, yet only a fraction was deemed recoverable for repayment.

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Related Murder Charges and Extradition History

Before their drug conviction, Dhir and Raijada successfully avoided extradition to India regarding charges of murdering two relatives. In February 2017, they were accused of arranging the killing of 11-year-old Gopal Sejani for a £150,000 insurance payout.

Gopal was abducted by two men on motorbikes, stabbed, and left by a road in Gujarat. His brother-in-law, Harsukh Kardani, attempted to defend the child and was also attacked, leading to both deaths in the hospital later that month.

The couple was arrested in the United Kingdom in June 2017. Although India requested extradition, District Judge Emma Arbuthnot denied the request in July 2019 on human rights grounds. The subsequent appeal by India was rejected by the Court of Appeal in February 2020, allowing the pair to remain in the UK to face drug charges.

Defense Strategies and Legal Proceedings

During the trial, Kaval Raijada denied involvement in cocaine trafficking, claiming his wealth came from his father in India. He stated that funds were sent via Western Union, Moneygram, and courier services. However, he could not explain the presence of a USB stick containing an invoice for aluminum shipment boxes identical to those used in the drug conspiracy.

Arti Dhir also distanced herself from the plot, insisting her wealth originated from legitimate sources. Both individuals were linked to Viefly Freight Services, the air cargo shipping company central to the smuggling allegations. Following a ten-week trial, they were convicted of 12 charges of cocaine exportation and 18 counts of money laundering between 2019 and 2021.