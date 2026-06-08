Arthur Hayes Dumps Worldcoin After Bullish AI Proxy Call

Arthur Hayes has exited his WLD position just two days after his venture capital firm Maelstrom called it a top AI proxy.

Maelstrom’s Arthur Hayes has been on a selling spree recently, offloading positions in HYPE, ZEC, NEAR and now WLD. Maelstrom co-founder Arthur Hayes said he sold his Worldcoin holdings just days after his venture capital firm described it as one of the cleanest proxies for the AI investment play.

The investor note led to a short rally for WLD, which topped $0.60 on June 5, but has since fallen back to $0.40 on June 7 as Hayes told his 800,000 X followers that he had exited his position.on X that he would hold WLD through the SpaceX IPO on Nasdaq, which is expected on June 12, prompting some toWLD adds to the list of crypto assets Hayes has pivoted on despite earlier bullish comments.in the asset three days later, citing higher energy prices due to the Iran war, “inventory restocking,” and imminent “mega AI IPOs. ”However, Hayes appears to have reversed his position partially.

A wallet linked to Hayes bought back around 33,978 HYPE worth around $2 million on Monday, after it had fallen 26% in the wake of his June 4 sale,Dilip Kumar Patairya





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