Arthur Aspinall, England's Oldest Man, Dies at 109

Arthur Aspinall, the last surviving British male born in 1916 and England's oldest man, has died at 109. His life spanned four monarchs and 24 prime ministers, marked by a long career in his family's Bolton manufacturing firm and a legacy of family dedication. His passing follows the deaths of Europe's oldest man and Britain's oldest WWII veteran.

England's oldest man , Arthur Aspinall , has died peacefully in Bolton at the age of 109 years and 231 days. His passing makes him the second- oldest man in the United Kingdom at the time of his death, behind Scotland's Hugh Kerr, who was born in 1915.

Aspinall, who was the last surviving British male born in 1916, lived through the reigns of four British monarchs and the tenures of 24 prime ministers. His death comes less than two months after the passing of Britain's oldest World War Two veteran, Frank Chester, and one day after Europe's oldest man, Ilie Ciocan of Romania, died just before his 113th birthday. Aspinall's family described him as a man of steady character and strong work ethic who shaped generations.

He was born on October 13, 1916, to Fred and Lily Aspinall in a lower middle-class family in Bolton. His father operated a forging business producing bolts and fasteners. Aspinall joined the family firm at age 14, mastering every operational aspect and becoming a foreman by 16. He remained with the company until his retirement at 90 in 2006.

In 1944, he married Constance Nellie Cheadle, with whom he had two children: Heather (born 1945) and Marcus (born 1952). His wife died in 1963 at age 45, and his daughter Heather passed away on October 12, 2025, at 79. He is survived by his son Marcus, eight grandchildren, and further descendants. His grandson David Aspinall, co-founder of the design company Chase and Wonder, shared heartfelt tributes emphasizing his grandfather's formative influence.

LongeviQuest, which validated Aspinall's age in February, expressed sorrow and extended condolences to the family. His century-long life spanned from the final years of World War I to the present, marked by quiet dedication to family and business, leaving a lasting legacy in Bolton. Funeral arrangements will be announced by his family.

Meanwhile, Europe's oldest man, Ilie Ciocan, died in Romania last Wednesday. Born June 10, 1913, in Cremenari, he credited his longevity to moderation, being a non-smoker who drank only occasionally. After John Tinniswood's death on November 25, 2024, Ciocan became Europe's oldest living man. On January 16, 2025, he surpassed Dumitru Comănescu's Romanian record, becoming the oldest validated person from Romania.

At his death, he was the world's second-oldest living man after Brazil's João Marinho Neto and the oldest known World War II veteran. Frank Chester, believed to be Britain's oldest WWII veteran, died on April 19 at age 109 in a Malvern care home, nine days after his birthday. The Royal British Legion noted he could be the country's oldest surviving veteran.

Born in Ludlow, Shropshire, in 1917, he served in the Navy during WWII, escorting Arctic convoys to Russia-a highly dangerous mission-despite suffering from seasickness. His daughter Ruth Pole recounted his stoicism in continuing his service despite the condition





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