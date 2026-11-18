Artex Risk Solutions Mike Matthews argues soft primary and reinsurance pricing creates a strategic window for captive feasibility studies before UK regime launches.

Artex Risk Solutions commercial director Mike Matthews argues that the current softening of primary and reinsurance pricing creates a critical opportunity for businesses to conduct thorough captive insurance feasibility studies. While easier market conditions reduce the immediate pressure to secure alternative risk financing structures, Matthews contends this is the optimal time for strategic evaluation rather than a signal to postpone long-term risk management planning. The EMEA commercial director emphasizes that captives designed for long-term control remain relevant regardless of short-term pricing cycles.

Differentiating Strategic Vs Tactical Captives

The core of Matthews' argument relies on a clear distinction between captives formed as tactical fixes for difficult renewals and those established as strategic structures for long-term risk control. Captives created during hard market phases to solve a single renewal issue often lose their rationale when traditional insurers offer better capacity and pricing. Some of these entities have already closed because they lacked sufficient scale or focused on a single line of business, making the high operational costs of governance and capital unjustifiable once the market softens.

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Soft Pricing Benefits Feasibility Studies

Softer pricing in both primary and reinsurance markets provides practical advantages for risk managers by allowing more time to design structures properly without rushing. Fronting and reinsurance capacity may be available on better terms, giving buyers the room to run a proper feasibility study before committing to a captive structure. Matthews notes that if the evidence points against proceeding with a captive, maintaining coverage in the conventional market is a valid outcome, as the feasibility study itself holds significant value for understanding the business risk profile.

UK Captive Regime Launch Timeline

The quiet period also allows the United Kingdom to prepare for its own bespoke captive regime following the conclusion of regulatory consultations. The UK Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority consultation on this new framework closed on 14 October with an expected launch in summer 2027. Matthews expects the first users of this regime to be UK-headquartered businesses that already understand captive structures and see practical benefits in having a domiciled entity close to their parent company.

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Risk Data Vs Premium Spend Thresholds

Premium spend alone does not determine the viability of a captive structure according to Matthews, who argues that risk analytics should take precedence over headline premium thresholds. The structure requires enough scale to justify running costs including capital, governance, directors, actuaries, and reporting, but the primary focus should be on the predictability of losses. A smaller programme with stable and well-understood losses can present a stronger case than a larger programme with poor data and volatile claims history.

Broker Role Evolution In Captive Models

Matthews acknowledges that brokers historically feared captives would result in a loss of control and revenue, but argues the model changes rather than eliminates the broker role. A captive allows the broker to evolve into a strategic advisor helping clients retain predictable working layers of risk rather than just placing annual renewals. This shift supports the long-term value of captives by providing data ownership and control over risk financing, which remains beneficial even when traditional market prices are favorable.