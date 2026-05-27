Arteta reveals how he transformed Arsenal's ugly culture into a championship mindset

Mikel Arteta opens up about the cultural revolution at Arsenal, changing the club from a toxic environment to Premier League champions, with full support from owner Josh Kroenke.

Mikel Arteta has revealed the profound cultural transformation he orchestrated at Arsenal , turning a club mired in mediocrity into Premier League champions. The Gunners ended a 22-year wait for the title last week after Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth confirmed Arsenal 's top spot.

Arteta, who took over in December 2019 when Arsenal languished in 10th place, described changing the club's culture as the most fulfilling aspect of his six-and-a-half-year rebuild. In an interview with The Overlap, he explained that upon arrival he found a toxic environment far worse than expected. He conducted a deep dive into how employees felt about working at Arsenal and was dismayed by their responses.

This led him to prioritize cultural overhaul over tactical changes, a process he compared to rebuilding from the foundation. Arteta emphasized that shifting mindsets required support from ownership, particularly co-chair Josh Kroenke, who recognized the need for a fresh start after the humiliating 4-1 Europa League final loss to Chelsea in 2019. Kroenke recalled a pivotal conversation with his father, Stan, in which they agreed to take a step back to move forward.

When Arteta was hired, his focus on culture resonated more than his tactical plans. Together, they set out to reinvent Arsenal's identity, making tough decisions like stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy and eventually selling him. Arteta defended his principled approach, stating that clear behavioral expectations are essential and that those who violate them cannot remain part of the team. He acknowledged the difficulty of his job but stressed the importance of sticking to core values.

Kroenke praised Arteta and his staff for their work on and off the pitch, noting that removing emotion from decisions was crucial. The transformation has been arduous but rewarding, culminating in Arsenal's return to the pinnacle of English football. Arteta's leadership has instilled a winning mentality, replacing what he described as an ugly culture with one of purpose and excellence.

This change, he believes, is the true foundation of their success, and he takes immense pride in having guided the club back to where it belongs





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