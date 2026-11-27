Mikel Arteta says Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has a chance to face Manchester City this Sunday after recovering from a shoulder injury. Raya missed the midweek Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, with Kepa Arrizabalaga taking his place. Arteta confirmed two first-teamers remain unavailable, while noting Raya's importance to the team's resurgence.

Mikel Arteta has revealed there’s a chance David Raya is fit enough to face Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday, although he was unable to confirm the goalkeeper’s availability.

The influential Spaniard suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s 2–2 draw at Newcastle United, and subsequently missed the midweek Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund. Kepa Arrizabalaga took his place between the sticks. While initial fears of an extensive spell in the treatment room have been allayed, there remain questions marks over his involvement against Man City.could feature at the Emirates Stadium.

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“We still have a few hours before the game so we’re just trying to get everybody back. “That’s what we do with every single player. We treat them in the same way, and every player has the same mindset. They want to be available, they want to be in the best possible condition, and there’s no difference between them.