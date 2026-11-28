Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to become only the second team in English top-flight history to reach 100 points in a single season, drawing on his experience as Pep Guardiola's assistant during Manchester City's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign. Arteta acknowledged the difficulty of replicating such a tally but emphasized that aiming for this level increases the club's chances of winning the championship again.

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal team to become just the second side in the history of the English top flight to rack up 100 points in a single season.

As the Basque boss pointed out, he has already been part of such a feat. Arteta served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant when Manchester City cracked a century in the 2017–18 season, racking up an unprecedented and unreplicated tally of 32 wins, four draws and two defeats across 38 games.

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Even when accounting for past campaigns when a win was only worth two points, no side in the 138-year history of England’s top flight had ever previously amassed a three-digit points haul. The circumstances of City’s win have been cast in a new light since an independent commission found the club guilty of artificially inflating revenues to avoid spending breaches.