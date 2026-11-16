Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover reveals his toughest challenge before moon mission

For Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover, one of the hardest parts of traveling to the moon happened before he even left Earth.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorshas flown in combat, performed four spacewalks and strapped himself to the top of rockets launching into space. But before embarking on his historic Artemis II journey around the moon, he faced something even more difficult: a conversation with his four daughters.

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Speaking alongside former astronaut Chris Hadfield at the Starmus VIII festival in Tenerife, Canary Islands, on Oct. 18, Glover opened up about the challenges of preparing his family for his riskiest mission yet. But preparing for the historic journey wasn't just about mastering the spacecraft and executing the mission successfully. It also meant making sure his family was ready for what lay ahead.

When Glover first traveled to space aboard SpaceX's Crew-1 mission in 2020, his children were much younger and he and his wife, Dionna, made a conscious effort to prepare them for his time in space.

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"We decided, as a parental unit, Dionna and I, that we were going to put as much effort into making sure our family was ready as NASA was putting into making sure I was ready to be a crew member," Glover explained.. But by the time Artemis II came around, things were different.

All four of his daughters were now adults, and preparing them for his journey around the moon meant discussing the mission's risks, including the possibility that he might not return home. Glover recalled his wife telling him something he described as maybe the scariest thing he'd ever heard. And although he knew she was right, it wasn't an easy conversation to have.

"We did, and it did not go well in my opinion," Glover admitted. "Well, it's not about going well. The talk needed to be done, just because it's hard.

"The poem helped Glover express something he had struggled to put into words during their conversation: why he believed the risks of traveling to the moon were worth taking. "It was a very tough conversation, but they understood that I know this is risky. I wasn't just telling them Dad's risking his life. There's a real point to this and there's a reason to take this risk," Glover explained.

"This poem helped me to say it in a way that I didn't have words for. " After traveling around the moon and returning safely to Earth, one moment stood out above all others. When we asked Glover in a separate interview at Starmus on Oct. 20, which moment from Artemis II he would most like to relive, he answered immediately.

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"It's the true, ultimate mission accomplishment. Just 'we did it.

' We survived. My family is relieved, and there's just nothing like it," Glover explained.

"There's nothing like coming home. There's nothing like returning to Earth.

" NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot is assisted off the flight deck after a successful splashdown, arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha. Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022, having previously worked as a staff writer for All About Space magazine. She completed an editorial internship with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre, communicating space science to the public. Daisy holds a PhD in plant physiology and a Master's in Environmental Science.

Based in Nottingham, U.K., she covers all things space, with a special focus on solar activity and space weather. She also has a keen interest in astrotourism and is always on the lookout for the next northern lights adventure.