‘Artemis Fowl’ author Eoin Colfer is shortlisted for the first Children’s Booker Prize as he executive produces a new animated series.

‘Sintonia’ Creator KondZilla On His New Netflix Series ‘Grifters’: Watch Trailer. Other film and TV links evident in the selection include author and illustrator Shaun Tan, who co-directed the Oscar-winning animated short ‘The Lost Thing’.

Colfer is shortlisted for ‘War’, a graphic novel he co-wrote with Andrew Donkin and which is illustrated by Giovanni Rigano. Donkin also wrote ‘Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight’ for DC Comics. Tan, meanwhile, makes the cut with his book ‘Hometown’.

Also read A Standing Ovation in London Reminded Chris Colfer of What His Character in Glee Did For Many

M. John Harrison On Early Adaptation Interest & Why He Almost Added 'A Film' To His Booker-Winning Novel's TitleThe eight-strong shortlist of titles for kids aged 8 to 12 comprises five novels, two graphic novels and an illustrated collection of short stories. ) will read from the shortlisted titles in a series of short films showcasing the books.

The films for the grown-up Booker have amassed millions of views.star Lolly Adefope and bookseller Sanchita Basu De Sarkar, as well as Frank Cottrell-Boyce, a writer and screenwriter whose film credits include. They are joined by four child judges. The inaugural Children’s Booker winner will be announced at a daytime ceremony at the Young V&A Museum in London on Feb. 2, 2027.

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The main Booker Prize is regarded as the single biggest accolade in the world for a work of literary fiction. The film and TV links are evident in the scores of Booker titles that have been adapted for the screen including Hilary Mantel’s ‘Wolf Hall’ and Thomas Keneally’s ‘Schindler’s Ark’ .

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