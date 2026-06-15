Art the Clown Joins Dead by Daylight in 2026 for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Dead by Daylight announces Art the Clown from the Terrifier films as its latest licensed killer, arriving in November 2026 as the final chapter of the year, alongside other major updates for the game's 10th anniversary.

Dead by Daylight celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special livestream that brought exciting news for fans of the asymmetrical horror game. Among the biggest announcements was the confirmation that Art the Clown, the terrifying antagonist from the Terrifier film series, will be joining the game as a new killer.

Art will arrive as part of the final chapter of 2026, scheduled for release in November. The reveal came during the anniversary stream, where a performer dressed as Art danced on stage, much to the delight of the audience. No gameplay trailer or detailed preview was provided, but Behaviour Interactive promised more information later this year.

Interestingly, hints leading up to the event had fans divided: some believed the balloons decorating the venue pointed to Pennywise from Stephen King's It, while others correctly guessed Art the Clown based on subtle clues. The announcement underscores Behaviour Interactive's commitment to bringing iconic horror figures into their game, expanding the roster beyond classics like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. Art the Clown represents a newer generation of horror icons.

The Terrifier franchise began in 2016 with a modestly budgeted slasher film that gained a cult following for its unrelenting gore and practical effects. The sequels, Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, achieved increasing commercial success, with Terrifier 3 becoming the highest-grossing unrated horror film of all time. The character's unique blend of dark humor, pantomime showmanship, and extreme brutality sets him apart from other killers in Dead by Daylight.

Director Mathieu Cote emphasized that Art brings a distinct style of violence that stands out even among horror's most legendary villains. The addition of Art is part of a broader trend of Dead by Daylight incorporating modern horror properties, following recent additions like Alien, Chucky, and the Nightmare on Elm Street remake's Freddy Krueger. This move aims to keep the game fresh and appealing to a younger audience familiar with contemporary horror cinema.

Beyond the Art the Clown reveal, the 10th anniversary stream unveiled several other major updates for Dead by Daylight. A new narrative adventure developed by Supermassive Games is set for release in 2027, promising a story-driven experience similar to their previous titles like Until Dawn. Behaviour also announced a shopping mall map featuring 'backrooms-style' liminal spaces, tapping into internet horror aesthetics. The first indigenous survivor character, Shane Wiigwaas, was revealed to bring cultural representation to the game's roster.

Additionally, a complete visual and animation overhaul is scheduled for 2027, along with crossover skins for existing characters. These updates aim to revitalize the game as it enters its second decade. The Terrifier franchise itself is also expanding with a video game adaptation titled Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, released in 2025, which received mixed reviews but indicates the brand's growing multimedia presence. The inclusion of Art the Clown in Dead by Daylight solidifies his status as a modern horror icon.

Fans of the Terrifier series are excited to see how his signature style translates into gameplay mechanics, likely involving creative and visceral chase sequences. The year-long wait for his release suggests Behaviour Interactive is taking care to integrate him authentically. As Dead by Daylight continues to evolve, its willingness to embrace both classic and contemporary horror ensures its longevity.

The 10th anniversary stream not only celebrated a decade of survival horror but also set the stage for a thrilling future filled with new scares and experiences. With Art the Clown leading the charge into 2026, players have much to anticipate in the fog of the Entity





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Dead By Daylight Art The Clown Terrifier 10Th Anniversary Licensed Killer

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