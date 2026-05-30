Art, Law, Health, Tech and Global Events: A Diverse News Roundup

This collection of news stories spans a wide range of topics including a potential $47 million painting, an arrested ICE officer, differing World Cup vibes in Canada and the US, the death of a 'Star Wars' editor, legal personhood for an elephant, a disputed dog statue, the health benefits of dancing for the elderly, a rare photo of the Trumps, proper plastic bag disposal, the health risks of being a night owl, altered childhood vaccine recommendations, advanced Japanese robotics, the cultural significance of pickup trucks, Hajj pilgrimage under extreme heat, a US Justice Department investigation, and images of the Milky Way from the UAE desert.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead?

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWorld NewsThis long-exposure photograph shows men using a laser pointer to name the stars in the Milky Way galaxy in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Milky Way galaxy is seen in this long-exposure photograph from the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 24, 2026. This long-exposure photograph shows Emiratis gathered around a telescope in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

This long-exposure photograph shows women taking mobile phone pictures in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026. This long-exposure photograph shows a family taking mobile phone pictures in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

This long-exposure photograph shows men using a laser pointer to name the stars in the Milky Way galaxy in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 24, 2026. This long-exposure photograph shows men using a laser pointer to name the stars in the Milky Way galaxy in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Milky Way galaxy is seen in this long-exposure photograph from the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 24, 2026. The Milky Way galaxy is seen in this long-exposure photograph from the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

This long-exposure photograph shows Emiratis gathered around a telescope in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026. This long-exposure photograph shows Emiratis gathered around a telescope in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

This long-exposure photograph shows women taking mobile phone pictures in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026. This long-exposure photograph shows women taking mobile phone pictures in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

This long-exposure photograph shows a family taking mobile phone pictures in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026. This long-exposure photograph shows a family taking mobile phone pictures in the Al Quaa Desert outside of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

draw the eyes of all who travel there, a sign of the Arabian Peninsula nation’s rapid, oil-fueled development over the last decades into a major hub for commerce and tourism. But something has been lost over that period: a clear vision across nearly all of the country’s inhabited lands of the stars in the night sky that once guided Bedouin across the shifting desert dunes of its vast interior, known as the Empty Quarter.recently has been helping people reconnect with the sight of stars and the Milky Way by taking them on nighttime excursions to Al Quaa Desert, one of the darkest spots remaining in the Emirates.

“It causes us to appreciate our existence in this galaxy,” Sheeraz Awan, the general manager of the astronomy group, said as he guided participants through a weekend view of the stars in late May. The UAE ranks among the world’s most light-polluted countries, along with several other Gulf Arab states whose populations largely live in major cities.

A 2016 scientific study concluded “humanity has enveloped our planet in a luminous fog” and suggested 99% of the Emirates population could not see the Milky Way from their homes because of artificial lights. That illumination ranges from street lights on roadways to the LED light show thrilling tourists at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Abu Dhabi plans to build aIn Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, authorities have acknowledged the light pollution problem, coming up with what it calls a “Dark Sky Policy” in 2024 on lighting and other issues across its entire emirate. In Dubai, increasingly more buildings have LED displays and LED billboards have become more common. Authorities in the emirate did not respond to a request for comment, though Dubai also is home toCity lights don’t reach Al Quaa Desert.

The desert is easily reachable by vehicle, about 100 kilometers southeast of the city of Abu Dhabi along a major highway to the oasis city of Al Ain, then another road south far out into the desert. Despite overhead road lights on the stretch known as Razeen Road, with a heavily lit prison along the way, the desert stretches just beyond in total darkness, unburdened by the bright illumination of the city.

Razeen Road finally jogs east, but an automatic gate opens to allow drivers onto an unpaved road leading deeper into the desert. Kilometers further along, past those camping in the dunes and enjoying some of the last good overnight weather before the UAE summertime high temperatures of around 45 degrees Celsius , the astronomers gathered dozens of people to see the stars. They weren’t alone.

Several laborers beneath heavy blankets slept nearby in the back of a pickup truck under the stars. Under one small LED lamp signaling where to park, a Solifugae — better known as a camel spider — ate another camel spider after a long struggle. The creature ran briefly toward a journalist and a volunteer before the vibrations of an approaching car sent it scurrying back into the darkness. Everyone around then carefully watched their steps.

On carpets laid out for the weekend excursion in May, families speaking Arabic, English and Russian looked up at the sky. The half-moon slowly set over the horizon. Soon, the outline of the Milky Way could be seen by the naked eye.

“When you look toward the east, can you see that faint cloud,” Awan asked. “That, ladies and gentlemen, is the Milky Way. ”The Dubai Astronomy Group volunteers described this as one of the best times of the year to see the galaxy. Several gasped as they spotted meteors occasionally streaking across the sky, easily visible in the darkness without the interference of urban lights.

Some gathered around telescopes to look at individual stars. Others lay flat on the cold desert sand, getting tips on how to make their mobile phones take long-exposure pictures to see the galaxy gleaming overhead. Over time, people slowly drifted to their cars and started the drive back to the UAE’s lighted highways and cities.

“When we look at this Milky Way, we’re kind of involved in an activity, which is not new,” Awan told the stargazers. “It’s something that people throughout time have been engaged in. ”Gambrell is the news director for the Gulf and Iran for The Associated Press. He has reported from each of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran and other locations across the world since joining the AP in 2006.





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Art Market ICE Officer Arrest World Cup Marcia Lucas Elephant Personhood Dog Statue Dancing Health Benefits Trump Photo Plastic Recycling Night Owl Heart Health Vaccine Recommendations Japanese Robotics Pickup Truck Culture Hajj Heat Justice Department Investigation Milky Way Photography

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