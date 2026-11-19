Applying fashion's best practices to high-end hospitality according to Istituto Marangoni's Stefania Valenti, and Da Vittorio's Davide Comaschi.

There is a new frontier in tasting, after wine, whiskey, oil and more: chocolate sampling.

“While there is a general knowledge and culture of wine, there is still a very big gap to fill on how you choose chocolate and cocoa — even among professionals,” contended Davide Comaschi, head pastry chef and chocolatier at “Chocolate is not just about taking hold of a bar and eating it on the sofa in five minutes.

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It’s something that needs to be understood and tasted and it’s especially important to communicate how this should be done, creating sensorial experiences because chocolate is really part of an enormous world,” said Comaschi in a conversation with Stefania Valenti, managing director of, beauty and business editor, at the fourth edition of the Fashion Loves Food gala hosted by WWD with The Style Gate and Galateo & Friends. Valenti revealed during a Fashion Loves Food event two years ago the decision to expand into the hospitality area, which she admitted “seemed a bit of a crazy idea” to shareholders, as happens “any time you choose a new path that is a bit lateral.

” However, Valenti persisted.

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“I thought it was legitimate for Marangoni to approach the high-end range of the hospitality spectrum, not in the traditional sense but by trying to apply fashion’s best practices,” she said.seated in the audience, Valenti said that such designers “know how to create a vision, a language of aesthetic codes and not only a collection. So why can’t we apply these best practices to high-end hospitality, thinking beyond the boutique hotel or the international chains, with an all-around artistic direction?

” Valenti touted the introduction of a three-year course in partnership with the famed Da Vittorio fine dining restaurant.

“We don’t pretend to create chefs or maître chocolatiers but we want to teach our students to understand the complexity of this world from within,” she explained. “Our sector has changed very much because today we study collections and we have taken inspiration from fashion, which has taught us a lot about what people require,” said Comaschi, the first Italian chef to win the prestigious World Chocolate Masters in 2013, among several accolades.

He works with the Cerea family of the three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio restaurant and has launched his namesake brand, Davide Comaschi Milano, uniting design, exceptional ingredients and sensory experience.

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“Today, you can’t present a chocolate, a pastry or a cake as you did 30 years ago. You have to offer an experience that must be shared but also unique, which is the beauty of our job — not seeking ideas that are completely new but to render the traditions of our cuisine unique,” said Comaschi.

As an example, he cited a new line of chocolates with lemon and orange zests, presented with “an entirely different design, very elegant, that can give you a visual emotion through the shape and packaging inspired by a cigar box or a pastel case. ” In the latter, the zests are placed in a row of different gradient colors.

“These are beautiful so the unboxing is an experience of the senses but also visual. ” Valenti said the recent developments in the field of hospitality stemmed from the evidence that students from Swiss hospitality schools attended master courses in fashion, luxury and brand management at Istituto Marangoni.

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