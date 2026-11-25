Swizz Beatz returns as host for the second annual Art Basel Miami Awards with a live performance from 070 Shake

Night on Dec. 3, at the New World Center in Miami Beach during the fair week. In partnership with Boss, Swizz Beatz will host the evening with a special performance from 070 Shake.for the second year where he will announce this year’s 11 Gold Awardees and the Boss Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Inaugurated in 2025, the awards are the first global honors dedicated to recognizing excellence and achievement across the art world, including artists, curators, institutions, creators and storytellers. Selection for the awardees is carried out through peer review and a community-led decision process, beginning with an anonymous nomination process from industry leaders.

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This year’s medalists include Precious Okoyomon, Aziza Kadyri, Tiffany Sia, Carla Gueye, Farah Al Qasimi, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Theaster Gates, Arthur Jafa, Julie Mehretu, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Barbara Kruger, Howardena Pindell, Jenny Holzer, Laurie Anderson, Kulapat Yantrasast and more. In addition to recognition, the awardees will receive honorariums, professional collaborations and international visibility, with Gold Awardees in the artist categories receiving more than $250,000 collectively.

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