Arsenal Win Premier League Title After 22-Year Wait

Arsenal have lifted the Premier League trophy after a final-day win away at Crystal Palace, ending their 22-year wait for an English league title. The Gunners beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday before a 2-2 draw for closest rivals Manchester City at Bournemouth made their lead unassailable. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard led the celebrations at a corner of the stadium at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have lifted the Premier League trophy - the ceremonial end to their 22-year wait for an English league title after a final-day win away at Crystal Palace .

The Gunners beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday before a 2-2 draw for closest rivals Manchester City at Bournemouth made their lead unassailable. And that set up the celebratory moment on Sunday afternoon. Odegaard lifted the trophy and manager Arteta was joyous before the players posed for photos in front of fans with their first piece of major silverware in six years. Arsenal captain Odegaard led the celebrations at a corner of the stadium at Crystal Palace.

Just to see some of those guys go up, how emotional they are. I'm so happy for them and for the whole of Arsenal. The players who have come in and have done well and that's what we needed. Arsenal shut out a late Crystal Palace comeback as their minds shifted to lifting the club's first Premier League title in 22 years.

Gabriel Jesus' goal on 42 minutes, sneaking the ball past goalkeeper Dean Henderson's near post, had set the Gunners on their way in a match laced with sheer dominance. Max Dowman provided a sumptuous backheel flick in the build-up the Brazilian's goal on a historic personal afternoon for the 16-year-old.

He became the youngest starter in the league's history, aged 16 years, 144 days, and showed glimpses of just why Mikel Arteta had trusted him; Dowman will no doubt achieve further prominence next season. The Gunners won 2-1 away at Crystal Palace on Sunday to finish off their league campaign. Upon going a goal up, Arsenal found themselves in the attacking third with Jesus having squandered three chances in the first half an hour.

From there, Noni Madueke put the visitors 2-0 up, volleying Kai Havertz's header, from a corner, into the net. That was Arsenal's 19th league goal from a corner in the league this season, a fruitful avenue which has gone someway to getting Arteta's side over the line this season. Palace mounted a fight back late on, buoyed on by the desire to give the departing Oliver Glasner the send-off he deserved.

Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home Yeremy Pino's cross on 89 minutes to ignite hope - before Pino thought he struck an equaliser in injury time to send the crowd into delirium. The VAR had spotted Evann Guessand in an offside position, the ball brushing off and into the goal. So no draw, and Arsenal end the season in the fashion they started it - winning.

And it could get even better for them: They travel to Budapest, Hungary this week for Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain





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Arsenal Premier League Title Wait English League Title Final-Day Win Crystal Palace Burnley Manchester City Bournemouth Gabriel Jesus Kai Havertz Noni Madueke Oliver Glasner Jean-Philippe Mateta Yeremy Pino Evann Guessand VAR Champions League Final

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