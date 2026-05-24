Arsenal have lifted the Premier League trophy after a thrilling final-day win away at Crystal Palace. The Gunners were forced to lift the trophy away from the Emirates Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions, but their victory marked the end of a 22-year wait for an English league title.

Arsenal have lifted the Premier League trophy after a final-day win away at Crystal Palace , ending a 22-year wait for an English league title. The Gunners were forced to lift the trophy away from the Emirates Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions, but it was a deserved victory after a remarkable season.

Captain Martin Odegaard led the celebrations, holding the trophy aloft to the cheers of Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta and over 3,000 Arsenal fans. The team beat Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday and Manchester City 2-2 on Wednesday to leave their rivals with no chance of overtaking them at the top of the table. Arsenal's victory marked the club's first Premier League title in six years, and manager Mikel Arteta was overjoyed at the achievement.

The win was made all the more special by the presence of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who watched the game with his family from his bed due to health issues





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Arsenal Premier League Title Win 22-Year Wait Crystal Palace Mikel Arteta Martin Odegaard Ian Wright

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