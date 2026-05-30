Arsenal WAGs Lead Glamour at Champions League Final in Budapest

Tolami Benson, Milly White, and other partners of Arsenal players bring style and support to the Champions League final against PSG.

The Champions League final in Budapest has become a showcase not only for top-tier football but also for the glamorous partners of Arsenal 's players, who have gathered in full force to support their loved ones.

Leading the contingent is Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. Dressed in a striking red hat and a scarlet bra under a vest, Benson posed confidently in the stands ahead of kick-off, embodying the team's colors with pride. The 25-year-old model and influencer, who confirmed her engagement to Saka in November last year, has largely kept her relationship out of the spotlight despite the couple reportedly dating since their teens.

Her presence at the Puskas Arena highlights the growing trend of WAGs becoming style icons in their own right, often seen in custom outfits that pay homage to their partners' clubs. Joining Benson in the stands are other notable figures, including Milly White, the wife of defender Ben White, and Tatiana Trouboul, the wife of goalkeeper David Raya.

Milly White, a model, and her husband share matching 'I love you' tattoos on their wrists, a testament to their whirlwind romance that began in 2022 and led to marriage in May last year. Tatiana Trouboul, who designs and models her own bikini brand, married Raya last July and welcomed their son Rio in March. She shared a selfie from the stands before the game, reflecting the excitement and anxiety of watching their partners compete on football's biggest stage.

Also likely present is Lauren Fryer, the childhood sweetheart of midfielder Declan Rice. The couple started dating at age 17 and now live in London with their son Jude, born in August 2022, and their dog Raffa. Lauren is known for her quiet support, frequently spotted at matches but keeping their private life away from the public eye. The presence of these women adds a layer of glamour to an already thrilling final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years last weekend, celebrating in style before turning their attention to European glory. Manager Mikel Arteta has built a squad that combines youthful energy with tactical discipline, led by stars like Saka, White, Rice, and Magalhaes. The Brazilian model girlfriend of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabrielle Figueiredo, is also expected to be in attendance, known for her killer sense of style.

As the match unfolds, the WAGs' emotional investment mirrors that of millions of fans worldwide, their cheers and gasps echoing through the stadium. This final represents more than a game; it is the culmination of a season of hard work, dedication, and dreams, with the partners of the players sharing in every triumph and setback. The Arsenal WAGs have become a symbol of solidarity and elegance, proving that their support is as essential as any tactical formation on the pitch.

Their presence in Budapest underscores the global appeal of football and the personal stories that make the sport so compelling





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