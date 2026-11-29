Arsenal vs. Man City Predictions: Mikel Arteta Eyes Driving Seat With Home Win
A huge game beckons in the Premier League on Sunday, as Arsenal welcome an out-of-sorts Manchester City to Emirates Stadium. The Gunners hold a six-point lead a
The Premier League’s top two from last season face off in north London. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty Images , Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images A huge game beckons in the Premier League on Sunday, as Arsenal welcome an out-of-sorts Manchester City to Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners hold a six-point lead at the top of the table, and are projected by many to retain their crown with relative ease. Dropped points in back-to-back games means everything isn’t going swimmingly for Mikel Arteta’s side, who were It’s nothing Arsenal can’t fix, and they’re taking on rivals City at a delicate moment for the eight-time Premier League winners.
There’s suddenly a sense that the looming sanctions after a damning guilty verdict are starting to impact Enzo Maresca’s side, who required Rayan Cherki to produce a sequence of magic to earn a point against Napoli in the week. It’s a City team that looks worryingly unfamiliar, and the champions will be out to take full advantage of their current vulnerability.as the comfortable favorites for Sunday’s match.
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