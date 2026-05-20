Arsenal to start Premier League trophy parade on Sunday after Champions League final

Arsenal will commence their Premier League trophy parade on Sunday May 31, with the celebration set to take place just hours after their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain finishes. The Gunners' 22-year wait for the league title ended on Tuesday night after Bournemouth drew with Manchester City, providing the north London club with an insurmountable lead at the top. If Arsenal is successful against PSG next Saturday, they would have two trophies to celebrate what is set to be the greatest season in the club's 140-year history.

Arsenal will start their Premier League trophy parade at 2pm on Sunday May 31. The celebration has been pencilled in for less than 24 hours after their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain finishes.

The Gunners' 22-year wait for the league title was ended on Tuesday night after Bournemouth drew to Manchester City, giving the north London club an unassailable lead at the top. If they are able to overcome PSG next Saturday, Arsenal will have two trophies to show off in what would be the greatest season in the club’s 140-year history





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Arsenal Premier League Champions League Trophy Parade Thomas Tuchel's England Team

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