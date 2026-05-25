Arsenal Star Declan Rice Celebrates Premier League Triumph

Arsenal's Declan Rice lifts the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season, joined by his girlfriend Lauren Fryer, son Jude and parents Sean and Stephanie. The 27-year-old Rice has been a key figure in Arsenal's first Premier League title for 22 years, after the side triumphed over Crystal Palace 2-1. Match winner Mikel Arteta praised the feel of winning the championship, describing it as an amazing feeling and a special moment for the team, while adding that the players will now move on to prepare for the Champions League final next week.

Declan Rice was joined on the pitch by his girlfriend Lauren Fryer and their son as the Arsenal star celebrated after lifting the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season.

Arsenal had been confirmed as champions for the first time in 22-years last week, after title rivals Man City had faltered by drawing with Bournemouth. The Gunners finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park, following their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Fryer was among the family members of Arsenal stars invited onto the pitch following the trophy presentation as Mikel Arteta's players toasted their long-awaited triumph, after three consecutive second placed finishes.

Rice and his childhood sweetheart Fryer posed for photos on the pitch with their son, as well as the England star's parents. Fryer has previously been the target of cruel abusive chants from rival fans over her appearance, leading to calls for fans responsible being banned. Declan Rice was joined on the pitch by his girlfriend Lauren Fryer and son Jude as he held up the Premier League trophy as they posed for pictures on the pitch.

The Arsenal star was also joined by his parents as the Gunners' title celebrations continued after a closely fought title race. Arteta's side celebrated in front of a packed Arsenal away end at Selhurst Park, with their owners the Kroneke family also seen lifting the trophy.

It's an amazing feeling, I've been trying to go through this moment a few times, but I could never expect it to be that big, to be that beautiful, and to see so much joy and pride amongst all the people and our supporters. I think sometimes you need to reflect on that, because everything has happened so fast and in such a special way as well. But I really want to enjoy this moment, at least today.

Tomorrow we'll start to prepare for the final in Budapest, and I'll write a new chapter in the history of our football club. Rice was also joined by his parents Sean and Stephanie after the trophy presentation Mikel Arteta's side were confirmed as champions last week, but picked up the trophy after their final day 2-1 win over Crystal Palace Arsenal owners the Kroneke family were also seen lifting the Premier League in front of fans Arteta's side eventually finished as champions on 85 points, six clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City.

The gap had grown on the final day, after a much changed Man City side were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in Pep Guardiola's final match in charge.





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