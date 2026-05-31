Arsenal's title parade: Declan Rice warns rivals they 'are not laughing anymore'

Arsenal's players and staff celebrated their Premier League title win with a victory parade in north London, where hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets to watch the team and their manager Mikel Arteta.

Declan Rice warned Arsenal 's rivals that the Premier League champions are ready to build a dynasty as hundreds of thousands of fans packed north London for the club's title parade .

The players waved to the huge crowds from open-top buses, proudly displaying the trophy, as the Gunners travelled a five-mile loop through Islington. The immediate area around the Emirates Stadium was cordoned off due to safety concerns, fans instead lining the streets to watch Mikel Arteta's men celebrate a first league title in 22 years. The victory parade came a day after Arsenal lost the Champions League final against Paris St-Germain in a heartbreaking penalty shootout in Budapest.

Yet, that was put aside on a day marked by its sheer turnout and elated celebrations. Organisers and the Metropolitan Police had previously estimated at least 500,000 fans would attend. That total is understood to have been well surpassed. Declan Rice sent a warning to Arsenal's rivals at a packed Premier League title parade Numerous tube stations were also closed to manage capacity.

Rice said: 'They (rivals) laughed. They are not laughing anymore. I love this team, I love this manager. To see the joy we can give people is crazy.

But next year we are coming back for more. Lock in or get locked out.

' Mikel Arteta gave a short speech to fans, saying: 'On behalf of the team, this is just amazing to witness. 'You have created this. This is your moment to make sure that we all enjoy it together. Have a beautiful day.

Let's go Arsenal!

' The Arsenal women's team were on a separate bus to celebrate their Champions Cup triumph, which they won in February. The players threw Arsenal scarves out to the crowd, which they hyped up with a megaphone. Fireworks and flares were let off, with the deafening sound of air horns ringing throughout





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Arsenal Premier League Title Parade Declan Rice Mikel Arteta

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