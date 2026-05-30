Arsenal's Rivals Pounce on Heartbreak After Champions League Final Loss

Arsenal's Premier League title win was overshadowed by their Champions League final loss, prompting their rivals to poke fun at their heartbreak. Chelsea, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and Tottenham's Djed Spence and Richarlison were among those to mock the Gunners. Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves took aim at Arsenal's style of play in the final, saying PSG were the only team that wanted to play. The Gunners will now head back to north London ahead of their Premier League title parade on Sunday, though they will be showing off just the one trophy rather than two.

A number of Arsenal 's rivals have poked fun at the Gunners after they lost the Champions League final on penalties. After a tense final with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain , Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed their spot kicks in the penalty shootout to ensure Arsenal 's season ended in heartbreak, despite their Premier League title win.

Chelsea, who have had a few run-ins with their London neighbours, were the first to mock the defeat. They posted a link to a booking form for stadium tours, with the caption: Come and visit London's home of trophies. The main image showed the Champions League trophy. Erling Haaland, Manchester City's record-breaking striker who has often been a scourge of the Gunners, had his say.

He shared a snap to social media which showed the forward smiling and appearing to enjoy the sun with some friends. Some fans snapped back, with one writing: At least we didn't bottle the league like you. Another posted: Why are you so happy? You didn't win the cup!

Haaland wasn't the only player to poke fun, either. Djed Spence, who plays for Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham, hopped on the trend too. Back in February, Arsenal's X account posted a video of Bukayo Saka and Cristhian Mosquera getting the better of Spence, with the caption: Locked up. Spence, on Saturday night, quoted the post with eyeball and padlock emojis.

Richarlison, who also plays for Tottenham, shared a video of a child laughing on his Instagram story. Crystal Palace chimed in too, sharing a graphic reading: European champions within minutes of full-time, having won the Conference League just days ago. And Joao Neves, who played the whole game for PSG in the final, took aim at Arsenal's style of play in the final.

The Gunners had one shot on target in the game and less than 25 per cent of the ball. It all comes after manager Mikel Arteta had boasted: On Saturday, we are going to be champions of Europe at an event. Coming here was the best decision I've ever made, Neves said. I love everything here.

We deserved it today, because PSG were the only team that wanted to play. Arsenal will now head back to north London ahead of their Premier League title parade on Sunday - though they will be showing off just the one trophy rather than two. Chelsea and their London neighbours have had a few run-ins in the past. The Blues won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021.

They posted a link to a booking form for stadium tours with a caption that inadvertently took aim at Arsenal. The main image showed the Champions League trophy. The post was made within minutes of Gabriel's miss. Manchester City's Erling Haaland has had a number of clashes with Arsenal's Gabriel in recent years.

This year, during City's 2-1 win over Arsenal in April, the two players squared up and Gabriel appeared to narrowly avoid a red card after pushing his head forward. Haaland shared a snap to social media which showed the forward smiling and appearing to enjoy the sun with some friends. Some fans snapped back, with one writing: At least we didn't bottle the league like you. Another posted: Why are you so happy?

You didn't win the cup! Djed Spence, who plays for Tottenham, hopped on the trend too. Back in February, Arsenal's X account posted a video of Bukayo Saka and Cristhian Mosquera getting the better of Spence, with the caption: Locked up. Spence, on Saturday night, quoted the post with eyeball and padlock emojis.

Richarlison, who also plays for Tottenham, shared a video of a child laughing on his Instagram story. Crystal Palace chimed in too, sharing a graphic reading: European champions within minutes of full-time, having won the Conference League just days ago. Joao Neves, who played the whole game for PSG in the final, took aim at Arsenal's style of play in the final.

The Gunners had one shot on target in the game and less than 25 per cent of the ball. It all comes after manager Mikel Arteta had boasted: On Saturday, we are going to be champions of Europe at an event. Coming here was the best decision I've ever made, Neves said. I love everything here.

We deserved it today, because PSG were the only team that wanted to play. Arsenal will now head back to north London ahead of their Premier League title parade on Sunday - though they will be showing off just the one trophy rather than two.





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Arsenal Champions League Premier League Chelsea Manchester City Tottenham Paris Saint-Germain Joao Neves Mikel Arteta Eberechi Eze Gabriel Djed Spence Richarlison Erling Haaland Crystal Palace Conference League

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