Arsenal secured their first Premier League title since 2004 after Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth, sparking wild fan and player celebrations. Captain Martin Odegaard and stars like Bukayo Saka reveled in the victory, mocking critics as thousands gathered outside the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 's historic Premier League title triumph ended a 20-year drought, and the celebrations began almost immediately after Manchester City ’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Gunners secured an unbeatable lead, finishing four points clear of defending champions Man City with one match remaining. Players had gathered at the London Colney training ground to watch City’s game, and when the final whistle blew, the squad erupted in jubilation before moving to a private venue for further revelry.

Social media buzzed with images and videos of the players savoring their victory, including a playful jab at a viral Man City fan who had mockingly challenged Arsenal’s title ambitions. Aaron Ramsdale, in particular, was spotted drinking from an infamous bottle that had become a symbol of City’s ridicule, while Martin Odegaard and other key figures posed triumphantly, cementing their status as champions.

The celebrations didn’t stop there—moving into the early hours of the morning, some players, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze, even joined ecstatic fans outside the Emirates Stadium at sunrise. One viral video captured the players chanting, posing for photos and embracing the magnitude of their achievement, much to the delight of supporters who had stayed late into the night to cheer on their heroes.

On the streets of North London, fans flocked to legendary watering holes such as the Drayton Park Arms and the World’s End, where explosions of fireworks, red flares, and chants of pure elation lit up the night. Arsenal legend Ian Wright was among those caught up in the frenzy, celebrating with fans who had waited nearly two decades to reclaim the title.

The euphoria spread across the city, with drivers honking horns, flags waving from rooftops, and even some supporters blocking traffic to prolong the revelry. For Arsenal’s devoted following, this was the climax of years of near-misses and relentless mockery as brief runner-ups to City in recent seasons. Their redemption was finally complete—and the dawn of a new era under Mikel Arteta had arrived.

With the Premier League trophy set to be lifted after their final game against Crystal Palace this weekend, the Gunners now turn their attention to next week’s Champions League final in Budapest, where they will challenge PSG for their second major European crown in consecutive years. Arteta, whose maiden trophy as manager came in the 2020 FA Cup, has delivered on his promise to rebuild Arsenal as a dominant force, echoing the historic Invincibles’ undefeated 2004 season—when legend Thierry Henry led the charge.

The win also marks a seismic shift in the Premier League’s power dynamic, proving Arsenal’s resilience under relentless scrutiny. For years, City’s financial dominance and Pep Guardiola’s tactical genius had left rival fans questioning whether Arsenal could rise again—but Tuesday night silenced the doubters. Emotional club captain Martin Odegaard mocked critics in a private celebration, while Eze subtly taunted detractors with a chilling selfie at 5:20 AM, his finger to his lips—symbolizing an era of respect and unshakeable confidence.

Former midfielder Jorginho, now at Flamengo, joined the global outpouring of support, posting a touching video call with Saka and Timber, declaring his joy for the new generation. As the dawn broke over North London, the images of jubilant players and weeping fans became symbols of a triumph not just for the club, but for a fanbase that had endured years of heartache and skepticism.

With the Premier League trophy returning to the Emirates, a golden chapter of Arsenal’s history has been written—and the Gunners now face the challenge of cementing this era of dominance, starting with the Champions League final





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