Arsenal have won the Premier League title with 85 points, the lowest by a title-winning side since Leicester City in 2016. Their defensive structures and mental strength have set them up for success in the Champions League final against PSG and the Premier League future. The squad is young and has room for improvement, with Mikel Arteta's honesty refreshing and Wayne Rooney's soundbite analysis improving.

Arsenal have been handed an opportunity in a disappointing Premier League season and have taken it, winning the league with 85 points, the lowest by a title-winning side since Leicester City in 2016.

Mikel Arteta's team have improved on last season's key metrics and benefited from other teams' struggles, including Liverpool and City. Arsenal's defensive structures and mental strength have set them up for success in the Champions League final against PSG and the Premier League future. The squad is young and has room for improvement, with Arteta's honesty refreshing and Rooney's soundbite analysis improving





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Arsenal Premier League Champions League Mikel Arteta Mental Strength Defensive Structures Soundbite Analysis Young Squad Room For Improvement

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