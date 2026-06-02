Arsenal's Martin Odegaard hits police officer with football from parade bus

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard hit a police officer on the head with a football from a parade bus as fans celebrated the team's Premier League win. The incident occurred while Odegaard was on top of a double-decker bus, heading a football into the crowd behind the barrier.

Arsenal 's Martin Odegaard hit a police officer on the head with a football from a parade bus as almost a million fans lined the streets of north London to celebrate the team's Premier League win.

The incident occurred while Odegaard was on top of a double-decker bus, heading a football into the crowd behind the barrier. However, the ball bounced off a police officer's head, and Odegaard quickly ducked down to avoid being spotted. The Norwegian player couldn't contain his laughter as his teammates joked, 'Arrest him! Arrest him!

'. The parade got underway at 2.15pm and wound its way through Islington for the next two hours in a party atmosphere. Some fans hung out of windows, scaled bus stops, and clambered onto roof terraces to catch a glimpse of their heroes while red smoke billowed into the north London sky. On board the leading bus, Declan Rice rapped to 'Ice Ice Baby' and insisted that the Gunners are 'coming back for more' next season.

He said, 'I love this team, I love the manager. To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy. But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now.

Lock in or get locked out.

' Ben White also took to the microphone to poke fun at teammate Piero Hincapie by chanting for the defender to 'get your bum out'. Hincapie attracted unwanted attention after his shorts temporarily fell off following a challenge during Arsenal's 1-0 win against Burnley earlier this month. The wild celebrations came a day after the disappointment of losing in the Champions League final in Budapest.

Kai Havertz had fired Arsenal into an early lead in the final, but PSG equalised through Ousmane Dembele's penalty, and Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed in the shootout. Gabriel admitted the defeat was 'painful', but added on Instagram, 'I'm proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season.

' The Brazilian and Eze appeared in good spirits on the bus despite the agony of the night before, while Arteta smiled broadly as he waved to the crowds. Co-owner Josh Kroenke, who prior to Saturday's final described agreeing an extension to Arteta's contract which expires next year as 'an utmost priority', joined in with fans as they chanted songs. Myles Lewis-Skelly was not even born the last time Arsenal won the title in 2004.

The 19-year-old, who started the Champions League final, told Sky Sports, 'It's disappointing because when you're so close to a dream, a goal, you feel slightly short but as Mikel said, it's added fuel to the fire, so we'll use that.

'For me, (the future) is bright. I feel like it's the start of a new era and I feel like we're ready to go and achieve our dreams.

' Asked for a message for the fans, Lewis-Skelly added, 'Thank you, and we're not done! The Metropolitan Police said 16 people had been arrested around the 'parade footprint', with a crime scene set up after a stabbing on Hornsey Road around 8.30pm. The force said offences include drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers as chaos erupted in the capital on Sunday.

Footage captured at the scene showed at least a dozen hooligans climbing on the roof of a police van, some of whom appeared to be drinking, while banging their fists on the side of the vehicle and chanting as footballs were thrown about. Meanwhile, pictures also showed supporters putting their middle fingers up at police officers as fights broke out. In some images from north London, Met officers were seen with their batons drawn and raised at rowdy Arsenal fans.

One man was also pictured sat on top of an ambulance despite its blue lights flashing. One constable was pictured falling over as the Met tried to stop fans from entering Emirates Stadium at the end of the celebrations this afternoon - and another was nearly knocked down after being struck with a bottle





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